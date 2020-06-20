A Canadian flag is shown on the uniform of a member of the military in Trenton, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg)

CAF captain faces sexual assault charges from alleged incidents in Surrey, Langley

Dept. of National Defence says alleged incidents happened between May 2016 and December 2019

A Canadian Armed Forces captain is facing charges of sexual assault, among others, from alleged incidents that happened in Surrey, Langley and Squamish.

Captain Mark Iredale has been charged under the National Defence Act for three charges of sexual assault and three charges of “conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline,” according to a media advisory from the Department of National Defence Friday (June 19).

The alleged incidents are said to have happened between May 2016 and December 2017 “at or near various locations” in B.C., such as Surrey, Langley, Fort Langley and Squamish.

The general court martial is expected to take place Monday (June 22) at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt in Victoria.

Military Judge Commander Martin Pelletier will preside over the general court martial.

A general court martial is composed of a military judge and a panel of five Canadian Arms Forces member, “who are selected randomly by the Court Martial Administrator,” according to the department.

READ ALSO: Retired Canadian soldier found guilty of sex assault, secretly recording coworkers, Oct. 1, 2019

READ ALSO: Assault charges laid following incident at B.C. cadet training centre, Feb. 7, 2020


