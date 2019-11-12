UPDATE: Bargaining to resume in transit strike as bus driver overtime ban looms

Gavin McGarrigle, the western regional director of Unifor, calls for the Coast Mountain Bus Company to up wages and improve break time for bus operators and maintenance workers. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Both sides in the Metro Vancouver transit dispute have said they will return to the bargaining table Wednesday in hopes of avoiding more job action.

The news came Tuesday after Unifor, which represents 5,000 transit workers, said bus drivers will begin refusing overtime on Friday if a deal is not reached by then.

The announcement comes as the transit strike stretches into its twelfth day Tuesday. So far, there is an uniform ban for bus drivers and an overtime ban for maintenance workers that has resulted in dozens of SeaBus cancellations. TransLink has announced six Seabus cancellations for Tuesday.

Gavin McGarrigle, the western regional director of Unifor, said the bus driver overtime ban could lead to 10 to 15 per cent of the system being disrupted.

McGarrigle questioned why the Coast Mountain Bus Company had not “even moved a comma” in wage offers for union members.

“Ticketed skilled trade workers with Red Seal qualifications are paid vastly different if they work on bus equipment instead of SkyTrain equipment,” McGarrigle said during a press conference held at Unifor’s New Westminster headquarters Tuesday.

He said the company has not provided an answer as to why they compare TransLink and CMBC executive compensation to Toronto’s system, but won’t do the same for the bus company’s workers.

Citing a photo circling social media of a CMBC bus driver’s break room, McGarrigle said the microwave installed right near the toilet showed the poor working conditions and lack of break time the union wanted addressed in negotiations.

However, TransLink senior media relations advisor Jill Drews said the photo was just a bathroom, and CMBC did not intend for it to be used as a place to prepare food.

“There are 53 ‘comfort stations’ around the [transit] system. Thirty-five of them are full on break rooms with kitchens. The rest of them are just bathrooms,” Drews said.

She confirmed that bus operators would be able to access a full break room at least once during their route.

