Burned vehicle found in Crescent Park parking lot

A vehicle that was found burning in South Surrey’s Crescent Park Wednesday morning turned out to have previously been reported stolen from Delta, according to Surrey RCMP.

According to Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn, shortly before 6:30 a.m. police were informed by Surrey Fire Services of a vehicle on fire in the parking lot of the park – which is bordered by 28 Avenue to the north, 24 Avenue to the south, and is between 128 and 132 Streets, east-to-west.

While burning vehicles are often associated with the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict – usually following a shooting – Munn told Peace Arch News that so far, that does not appear to be the case with the Crescent Park vehicle.

“At this time, there’s no connections to any other ongoing investigations,” Munn said.

“However, whenever there is a burnt-out vehicle, we’re (aware)… that it may be related to other incidents throughout the region, and it’s something our investigators keep in mind.”



