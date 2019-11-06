A British man was given a three-year prison sentence in the Penticton court on Oct. 4 for sexually assaulting a person under the age of 16 in 2018. The man will be deported to England following the completion of his sentence. (File Photo)

British man handed three-year jail sentence for sexual assault of Penticton teen

The man will be deported back to England following the completion of his sentence

A B.C. Supreme Court judge handed a British man a three-year jail sentence, on Oct. 4, for sexually assaulting a Penticton teen in 2018.

The man, who is not named in court documents to protect the identity of the teen, was initially found guilty by a jury in May 2019 and, according to a sentencing report, was out on bail with conditions until his sentencing on Nov. 4. The man was charged with sexual assault of a teen under the age of 16, a crime that carries two to six years of prison time under the Canadian Criminal Code.

READ MORE: Busy day for justice in Penticton’s court tomorrow

The sentencing report states the man is originally from London, England, and travelled to Penticton in August 2018 to pursue a relationship with the teen, although the teen had ended their three-year long distance relationship earlier in the summer.

The sentencing report states the man has no history of mental illness or behavioural issues but the pre-sentencing report, which is quoted in the sentencing report, states he struggles with problem solving and coping skills.

Upon completion of his prison sentence, the man will be deported back to England.

