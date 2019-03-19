Teri Mooring will become president of the BCTF on July 1 (Twitter/BCTF)

British Columbia Teachers’ Federation welcomes new leader

Teri Mooring will take over as president this summer

The British Columbia Teacher’s Federation (BCTF) is welcoming a new president this summer.

On Tuesday morning in Victoria, the BCTF congratulated Teri Mooring on her appointment to the position; Mooring will be taking over Glen Hansmen on July 1 after holding the position as the BCTF first vice-president for six years.

Mooring is from Quesnel, B.C. where talk of union work first took place around her kitchen table. Her father was the union president for the local paper mill, where Mooring worked as a teenager before embarking on her teaching career in 1988.

Around this time, teachers in Quesnel and across B.C. began to unionize. Locally, teachers joined the Quesnel District Teacher’s Association (QDTA), which Mooring joined and eventually ran as president for five years.

“I never thought twice about it. I first became a TTOC chair, then a staff rep, and took on nearly every role on my local executive, including local president,” Mooring said in an earlier BCTF statement.

Mooring taught grade 6-7 for 20 years before joining the BCTF. As well as working as a vice president, Mooring has also worked as on of the lead negotiators in the most recent round of provincial collective bargaining.

In her new role, Mooring hopes to raise awareness about inequalities faced by smaller, rural schools in remote communities.

In a tweet, current president Glen Hansemen called Mooring “smart, articulate, principled and committed.”

“The membership is going to be incredibly well served,” Hansmen said.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
B.C. wildfire prevention budget bulked up as dry spring unfolds
Next story
B.C. resident baffled about welcome mat theft

Just Posted

Surrey Board of Trade wants ‘interface’ with expert housing panel

Panel to examine trends in renting and owning toward improving access to affordable housing

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum sets date for 2019 State of the City Address

The event is set for May 7 but a location hasn’t been announced

B.C. poverty reduction strategy unveiled in Surrey

The plan is designed to lift 140,000 people — 50,000 children among them — out of poverty

Surrey seniors the focus of Active Aging Resource Fair on Saturday

Third annual event brings workshops, entertainment and more to Guildford Recreation Centre

CBSA warns of delays at South Surrey border

Infrastructure upgrading means lane closures likely, especially March 20-22

B.C. resident baffled about welcome mat theft

Security footage shows a woman and her dog taking the mat from the property on March 13

B.C. father fights for his life after flu turns into paralyzing condition

Reisig has lost all motor skills with the exception of slight head, shoulder and face movements.

B.C. wildfire prevention budget bulked up as dry spring unfolds

Night vision goggles tested for early detection effort

Vernon ordered to reinstate terminated firefighters caught having sex at work

City believes arbitration board erred, exploring options

Dozens of B.C. temperature records smashed as spring brings early warmth

Squamish Airport was the hottest spot in all of Canada on Monday

Hackers seek holes in B.C. Hydro power grid, auditor says

System meets standards, but local outages still a concern

B.C. RCMP stop cyclist with no helmet, find out he’s wanted for murder

Kyle Antonio Dias, 19, to face second-degree murder charge in Toronto

VIDEO: Vancouver police release video of 2018 assault in hopes of finding suspects

The attack happened at about 2 a.m. on Mar. 31, 2018, outside Pierre’s Champagne Lounge in Yaletown

British Columbia Teachers’ Federation welcomes new leader

Teri Mooring will take over as president this summer

Most Read