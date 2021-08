At least three units affected at 70th Avenue and 138th Street

Residents have been evacuated as firefighters battle a blaze in Surrey tonight at a three-storey condo apartment complex at 70th Avenue and 138th Street.

Firefighters could been be seen on the complex’s roof as they battled the fire and residents and neighbours gathered nearby watching it all happen.

At least three units are burning.

More to come.



