BREAKING: Possible shooting at North Delta mall

There has been a possible shooting outside North Delta’s Scottsdale Centre Saturday afternoon (May 1).
Video posted to Twitter at 5:52 p.m. purporting to show a shooting in progress at the mall, located at 7031 Scott Road, shows a person dressed in black and holding what appears to be handgun running away from a crashed car in the parking lot outside Walmart before jumping into the rear passenger side of an SUV.
Shooting at Scottsdale Mall, #northdelta @kbolan @DailyHiveVan @KarmSumal @NEWS1130 pic.twitter.com/84YaSh3Bdf
— ezra (@ezratherealist) May 2, 2021
A second video showing the “aftermath” shows what appears to be a silver-coloured car crashed into a black one near the shopping cart corral.
Aftermath @kbolan pic.twitter.com/hqNqkVkz4W
— ezra (@ezratherealist) May 2, 2021
Delta Police Department public affairs manager Cris Leykauf confirmed police are “investigating a serious incident” but could not provide any more information at this time.
Leykauf said more information should be available later this evening.
