BREAKING: Possible shooting at North Delta mall

There has been a possible shooting outside North Delta’s Scottsdale Centre Saturday afternoon (May 1).

Video posted to Twitter at 5:52 p.m. purporting to show a shooting in progress at the mall, located at 7031 Scott Road, shows a person dressed in black and holding what appears to be handgun running away from a crashed car in the parking lot outside Walmart before jumping into the rear passenger side of an SUV.

A second video showing the “aftermath” shows what appears to be a silver-coloured car crashed into a black one near the shopping cart corral.

Delta Police Department public affairs manager Cris Leykauf confirmed police are “investigating a serious incident” but could not provide any more information at this time.

Leykauf said more information should be available later this evening.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter