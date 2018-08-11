BREAKING: 5 injured in plane crash at Abbotsford International Airshow

Crash involving vintage plane occurred near end of show

A vintage plane has crashed at the Abbotsford International Airshow just following the show.

The Airshow said in a statement on its Facebook page that five people were taken to hospital with various injuries after the biplane experienced difficulties in the air.

BC Emergency Health Service said three were taken by ground ambulance and are in stable condition. Two others are in serious condition. No further details on the exact injuries have been made available at this time.

The aircraft was operated by a museum taking part in the show, offering member flights, the Airshow said. Early reports indicate that the plane may have been associated with the show’s Living History Flights.

More to come.

Previous story
Petition started after ‘racist, hateful’ comments reportedly made at South Surrey pool

Just Posted

BREAKING: 5 injured in plane crash at Abbotsford International Airshow

Two injured in crash involving vintage plane

Petition started after ‘racist, hateful’ comments reportedly made at South Surrey pool

City says it received complaint, and takes ‘allegations of racism very seriously’

Violent crime down, drug offenses up in Cloverdale

Cloverdale saw a more significant increase in drug crime compared to Surrey, but has low numbers

TONIGHT: Concerts at the Pier to take place at Five Corners

Annual event has two more shows on the schedule

Whalley wins Canadian Little League title, now off to Williamsport

Surrey-based baseball team dominant in Quebec tournament

WATCH: Lamborghini races a Blue Angels F-18 Hornet at Abbotsford Airshow

See our video of the fighter jet taking off from inside the Lamborghini on a nearby, parallel runway

Motorists urged to be cautious as lightning storms head for some B.C. highways

Thompson Nicola and Okanagan highways to see hail, thunder and lightning, Environment Canada says

How much money should you leave behind after death?

BC Funerals Association says a death in a family unit occurs, on the average, once every 12 years

PHOTOS: Hundreds gather at a B.C. City Hall after removal of Sir John A. Macdonald Statue

People rallied in support and in protest of the removal, carrying signs and chanting

UPDATED: Man, 33, killed in Vancouver road rage incident identified

Vancouver police say it happened early Friday morning near Bridgeway Street

COLUMN: Survival of one of the last migratory herds in North America

The Porcupine Caribou battle to stay alive within the Alaskan National Wildlife Refuge

Lower Mainland lifeguards test their skills

An annual lifeguard competition in Langley saw dozens of them compete Saturday.

B.C. Conservatives want a full overhaul of ICBC

Their goal is to reduce insurance rates for B.C. drivers.

UPDATED: Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, charged in Fredericton shooting

Man accused of killing Bobbie Lee Wright, Donnie Robichaud, Const. Robb Costello, Const. Sara Burns

Most Read