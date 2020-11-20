BREAKING: Norm Lipinksi named as Surrey’s new police chief

Norm Lipinski has been named Surrey’s new Chief Constable of the Surrey Police Service.

The Surrey Police Board sent out a press release early Friday morning to invite media to the virtual announcement, which will be made at noon (see below). In the list of speakers, the release names Lipinski as the new chief.

Lipinski, deputy chief of the Delta Police Department, is a former assistant commissioner for the RCMP’s E-Division in B.C.

More to come.



