Incumbents Ravi Kahlon (BC NDP) and Ian Paton (BC Liberals) look set to serve another term in office representing Delta North and Delta South, respectively. (Submitted photos)

BREAKING: Incumbents look to hold on in Delta North, Delta South

Ravi Kahlon (BC NDP) and Ian Paton (BC Liberals) leading in their respective races

With results still rolling in, The Canadian Press is calling it for the incumbents in Delta North and Delta South.

With 58 of 80 ballot boxes reported as of 9:45 p.m., BC NDP incumbent Ravi Kahlon leads with 3,791 votes (51.9 per cent of the popular vote) over BC Liberal Jet Sunner (2,774 votes) and Green Neema Manral (741 votes).

In Delta South, with 57 of 92 ballot boxes reported, BC Liberal incumbent Ian Paton leads with 3,402 votes (53 per cent of the popular vote) over BC NDP candidate Bruce Reid (2,055 votes) and Green Peter van der Velden (959 votes).

(Check the maps below to see updated results as they come in.)

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, more British Columbians have decided to vote by mail-in ballot than ever before, meaning election results won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6., when those mail-in ballots are counted.

Elections BC reports 15,640 Delta-area residents have been issued mail-in ballots — just under 21 per cent of the 75,037 registered voters in the City of Delta and Tsawwassen First Nation.

In Delta North, 6,967 vote-by-mail packages have been issued. That’s just over 18 per cent of the 37,998 registered voters in the riding. In Delta South, 8,673 vote-by-mail packages have been issued — a bit over 23 per cent of the 37,039 registered voters in the riding.

More to come…


