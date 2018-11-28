(Delta Police Department photo)

Police recovering body from water near Tsawwassen First Nation

DPD, Vancouver police marine units and the coroner are all on scene

Delta police are working to recover a body discovered in the water by the Tsawwassen First Nation.

According to a DPD release, at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28, police received a call about a body off the shores of Tsawwassen First Nation. Officers located a body in the tidal areas on Tsawwassen First Nation land.

Delta police are currently on scene working to recover the body, assisted by the Vancouver Police Department marine section. The coroner is also on scene.

“We understand that a discovery of this nature is obviously very concerning to the public,” DPD public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “At this point our officers are focused on successfully recovering the deceased.”

Leykauf added that police are unable to confirm when any information may be released regarding the identity of the deceased.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC RCMP spokesman’s boss denies calling him redundant, coroner’s inquest hears
Next story
Two teen boys assaulted on SkyTrain

Just Posted

City of Surrey’s debt nowhere near McCallum’s figure of $514M

2017 documents show debt of $267M; Gill says McCallum’s discrepancy ‘absolutely shamefully wrong’

Tsawwassen humpback killed by ship strike, DFO says

The whale was found floating by the Tsawwassen ferry terminal on Nov. 16

BREAKING: Police recover body from water near Tsawwassen First Nation

DPD, Vancouver police marine units and the coroner are all on scene

Police cars rammed in South Surrey, one arrested

Security measures enacted at Earl Marriott Secondary

White Rock firefighters prep for annual Christmas brekkie

Crew to host Breakfast with Santa at Pacific Avenue hall on Dec. 1

Did you get the message? Canada tests its emergency alert system

Phones, radio and television stations expected to light up with emergency message

First Nations Health Authority launches campaign on cannabis use

Ad messages focused on harm reduction for youth and women who are breastfeeding or pregnant

Two teen boys assaulted on SkyTrain

The two boys, 14 and 16 years old, were allegedly assaulted on Oct. 4

Jeopardy responds to William Shatner tweet about word invented by B.C. 6-year-old

Jeopardy questions from Nov. 20 spur Twitter support for levidrome

Spirit of welcoming unveiled at Okanagan nordic centre

The official unveiling of the dual language signs at Nickel Plate Nordic Centre.

‘World’s Most Extreme Grandpa’ hails from Trail, B.C.

John Carter featured on YouTube; video nears 50,000 views shortly after release

Non-profits, local governments invited to replace Greyhound

Eight B.C. highways still have no bus service offers

BC RCMP spokesman’s boss denies calling him redundant, coroner’s inquest hears

Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre’s death was linked to Robert Dziekanski’s death at YVR in 2007

B.C. gangster Jarrod Bacon’s stay in halfway house extended by six months

National parole board concerned about his risk to the community

Most Read