Oscar Arfmann is on trial for the first-degree murder of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson in 2017. (Sketch by Jane Wolsak)

BREAKING: Defence won’t call evidence on behalf of accused killer of Abbotsford police officer

Closing arguments in trial of Oscar Arfmann to take place Aug. 1 and 2

  • Jul. 24, 2019 10:31 a.m.
  • News

The man accused of killing Abbotsford Police officer Const. John Davidson in 2017 was expected to testify Monday morning during his trial, but his lawyer informed the court that due to a “change in instruction,” the defence would be calling no witnesses.

Defence lawyer Martin Peters informed the court that the case will now be remanded until Aug. 1 and 2 for closing arguments. Oscar Arfmann has been on trial since May for the November 2017 fatal shooting of Davidson, a long-time Abbotsford Police Department officer.

Outside the courtroom, Peters told reporters that Oscar Arfmann informed him over the weekend that he no longer would be taking the stand.

Peters said he could not elaborate on the reasons that Arfmann changed his mind about testifying.

To convict Arfmann, the judge must be persuaded beyond a reasonable doubt that the Crown proved Arfmann killed Davidson, regardless of the lack of evidence by the defence.

With no other witnesses set to testify for the defence, the case now proceeds to closing arguments. The Crown will present its arguments first, and the defence will respond.

The judge will then render a verdict. She could decide to do so at the end of closing arguments, or set another date to do so.

Peters said he could not get into detail about what he plans to present during his closing arguments.

The judge-only trial began May 27 in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

READ MORE: Const. John Davidson was ‘ambushed’ by shooter, Crown says on first day of trial

READ MORE: Dash-cam video in trial of accused cop shows man with a gun

