BREAKING: Cloverdale McDonald’s employee tests positive for COVID-19

McDonald’s Canada immediately shut down the restaurant

An employee at the Cloverdale McDonald’s on Highway 10 has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release, the employee informed the restaurant sometime on July 7 that they had tested positive.

“Out of an abundance of caution, McDonald’s Canada made the decision to immediately shut down the restaurant (located at 17960 56 Avenue) for a thorough cleaning and sanitation by a certified third party,” the release says.

The release notes all the McDonald’s workers that may have had contact with the employee that tested positive have been asked to self-isolate.

“The employee worked their last shift on July 1 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.”

The release directs customers that have any concerns to visit the BC Centre for Disease Control’s website.

“We are working to ensure our timeline to reopen happens as quickly and safely as possible, as we know our guests depend on their local McDonald’s and we are committed to doing our part to help our communities.”

McDonald’s did not respond to an interview request by publication time.

More info to come.


Coronavirus

