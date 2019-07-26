(Google Maps)

Four killed in float plane crash near Port Hardy

JRCC confirms crash of small plane near Addenbroke Island

Four people died in a float plane crash about 100 kilometres north of Port Hardy on Friday morning.

RCMP were notified around 11 a.m. that a plane had crashed in the area of Addenbroke Island, about 100 kilometres from the northern end of Vancouver Island, said spokesperson Cpl. Chris Manseau in a news release.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria said the chartered Cessna 208 had nine people aboard and was headed to Calvert Island.

The plane was operated by Seair Seaplanes, said Chris Krepski of the Transportation Safety Board.

The company, which offers daily charter flights and scenic tour flights in B.C., did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The BC Ferries vessel Northern Sea Wolf was on scene quickly because it had been nearby, and a Canadian Coast Guard helicopter, Cormorant helicopter and Buffalo fixed-wing plane were all dispatched to help.

Multiple ground and air ambulance crews were deployed as well, including two air ambulance jets, according to Emergency Health Services BC.

The BC Coroners Service has not yet returned a request for comment.

– with a file from Black Press Media

The Canadian Press

