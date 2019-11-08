BREAKING: Heavily-armed Mounties have Maple Ridge neighbourhood locked down

A person in a home in west Maple Ridge is the subject of a police incident

  • Nov. 8, 2019 2:00 p.m.
  • News

Mounties have a section of west Maple Ridge, one block north of a school, blocked off.

Residents in the area near Fairview Elementary are being asked to remain in their homes, and traffic in the area is being diverted, as three marked police cruisers and several tactical vehicles have converged on 122nd Avenue, west of 205B Street. A police explosives team and K9 unit are also on scene.

Police have posted to Twitter, asking people to avoid the 20500-block area, between Dewdney Trunk Road and 123rd Avenue, until further notice.

The incident, they say, involves one person in a home.

Reporters on scene report having heard what sounded like two explosions from the house, just before 3 p.m., then a third at 3:50 p.m.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., a pair of ambulances arrived at the scene.

Steve Shaw, a resident in the area, said he’s not sure what’s going on, “But I’m unable to leave my house and check the mail,” he shared with The News.

“All I know now is that everyone is supposed to stay inside. No in and out traffic,” he said, sharing only moments ago: “There was just a loud bang. All hell is breaking loose… It sounds like they are telling someone to come out with there hands up.”

Another neighbour, Tania Lafortune, reported the lock down was in place “for hours. We cannot leave.”

Someone else in the area, Natalie Woods posted to Facebook: “I was wondering what that bang was. Told my kid it was a construction boom dropping heavy material when he asked.”

The school is closed today for a non-instructional day.

• Stay tuned for more information as it comes available

 

Previous story
B.C. gives Vancouver $1 million for proposed Chinese-Canadian museum
Next story
Vancouver Island First Nation sues DFO again, says they aren’t protecting wild salmon

Just Posted

Surrey food hub wants fewer scraps at landfill, more food on the table

Sources aims to educate people on food recovery, how to reduce waste at household level

Police seek suspect, ‘person of interest’ in armed robbery at Surrey mall

The robbery happened on Oct. 27 at a Chatr Mobile store inside Central City Shopping Centre

South Surrey residents try to slow Semiahmoo Town Centre plan

Resident association says it needs more time to collect feedback from locals

Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

The special car had a licence plate on the front dash, but legally must be on the front of the vehicle

No-fee adoption event in Surrey to help animals find a ‘Home Fur the Holidays’

Surrey Animal Resource Centre built ‘adoption room’ with grant funding

Fashion Fridays: 5 stunning winter coats

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Health Canada ‘actively monitoring’ U.S. vaping illness breakthrough

More than 2,000 Americans who vape have gotten sick since March

Kelowna RCMP ‘not in a position’ to explain unfounded sexual assault numbers

‘We are committed to ensuring the public that we are accountable for our investigations,’ Kelowna RCMP

BREAKING: Heavily-armed Mounties have Maple Ridge neighbourhood locked down

A person in a home in west Maple Ridge is the subject of a police incident

RCMP ‘exhausting all avenues’ in search for Bowen Island woman missing since Monday

Police say Shilanne Stedmances, 22, has connections to West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Ottawa is compensating Metis veterans for not receiving proper benefits and support after WWII

Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

“I just want his picture spread everywhere so that hopefully he can come back to me.”

Deck that collapsed in Aldergrove built illegally, Langley Township claims

As lawsuits fly, Township claims the deck was built in secret with no inspections

Why anti-Trudeau graffiti on an Abbotsford overpass took three days to remove

The words, “Kill Trudea,” appeared over the busy highway route on the morning of the election

Most Read