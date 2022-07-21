BREAKING: 2 people shot in Chilliwack; RCMP advising residents to stay inside

Two people have been shot in Chilliwack, B.C., on July 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/The Chilliwack Progress)Two people have been shot in Chilliwack, B.C., on July 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/The Chilliwack Progress)
Two people have been shot in Chilliwack, B.C., on July 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/The Chilliwack Progress)Two people have been shot in Chilliwack, B.C., on July 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/The Chilliwack Progress)

Two people have reportedly been shot east of downtown Chilliwack near McNaught and Yale Roads.

Police are advising residents of the area to stay inside their homes.

One patient was reported as critical in cardiac arrest, another was in stable condition.

Four ambulances were called to the home along McNaught Road.

Meanwhile, air ambulances are waiting at the Chilliwack Airport to take those shot to hospital.

As of 12:13 p.m., one person was loaded into an air ambulance by paramedics.

It’s unclear if the suspect is in police custody or if there are more than two people injured in the incident.

More to come.

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewschilliwackShooting

Previous story
Power restored after major FortisBC outage in the Okanagan

Just Posted

Surrey firefighters fight salvage yard fire in North Surrey on Thursday morning. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Surrey firefighters douse salvage yard fire in North Surrey

Whalley Little League players at the 2016 provincial championships. (File photo)
Little League provincials at Whalley Athletic Park for 8 days starting Saturday, July 23

Statue of Lady Justice at Vancouver law courts. (File photo: Black Press Media)
Surrey man sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to drugs, weapons charges

Nadir Ibadullah poses for a photo in front of his Surrey home on Thursday, July 14. Ibadullah owns 11 Minis, each of which have their own name. (Photo: Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)
Surrey man’s collection of 11 Minis attests to big passion for small cars