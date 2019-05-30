Pinpoint identifies the area where Surrey RCMP say a dog attack took place on Wednesday (May 29). (Google maps photo)

Boy, woman taken to hospital after dog attack in Surrey

Police are releasing few details, as investigation is being led by City of Surrey

Police say a boy and a woman were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a dog attack in Newton on Wednesday (May 29).

Surrey RCMP responded to a reports of an attack at approximately 4:30 p.m. near King George Boulevard and 60th Avenue.

“Frontline officers attended and took control of the animal,” said Surrey RCMP Sergeant Chad Greig. “City Of Surrey Animal Control attended and took control of the animal as well as control of the investigation.”

Greig wouldn’t confirm the ages of the two taken to hospital, only confirming they were a boy and a woman.

“You will need to confirm the exact ages with the City of Surrey as they are investigating now,” he added.

Police also haven’t commented on the breed of dog, or what may have led to the incident.

The Now-Leader has contacted the City of Surrey for more details.

In 2017, the former city council repealed the Dog Responsibility and Pound Bylaw and replaced it with the new Animal Responsibility Bylaw.

READ ALSO: City of Surrey adds more bite to dog bylaw but doesn’t ban breeds Feb. 7, 2017

Key objectives of the new bylaw were said to be to “better prevent dog bites, mitigate risks associated with aggressive dogs and promote responsible dog ownership” but did not go as far as banning any specific breeds.

The review was launched in June, 2016 after two dog attacks in 10 days. Then, at the end of 2016, a pair of pit bulls were euthanized after two separate attacks in the Tynehead area in about two months.

More to come.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
