The City of Delta and Alpha Aviation Inc. officially unveiled The Station, a new historical interactive exhibit at Boundary Bay Airport, on Wednesday, July 17. From left to right: Counc. Jeannie Kanakos, Delta MP Carla Qualtrough, Alpha Aviation CEO Fred Kaiser, Mayor George Harvie, Delta South MLA Ian Paton, Counc. Dylan Kruger and Counc. Dan Copeland. (City of Delta photo)

Boundary Bay Airport history showcased in new interactive exhibit

The Delta airport was an RCAF base during the Second World War and army wireless station until 1971

Visitors to the Boundary Bay Airport can now learn more about the facility’s history thanks to a new interactive exhibit.

Dubbed “The Station,” the exhibit consists of a 55-inch digital screen featuring timelines, stories and photographs from the Royal Canadian Air Force station that operated at Boundary Bay Airport between 1941 and 1945.

The exhibit, built in partnership with the City of Delta and airport operator Alpha Aviation Inc., was officially unveiled in the airport’s terminal on Wednesday, July 17 in advance of this year’s Boundary Bay Airshow.

RELATED: PHOTOS: High-flying fun at 2019 Boundary Bay Airshow

“The City of Delta is extremely proud of the aviation history at Boundary Bay Airport and excited to share these photographs and stories of the station with the public, honouring an incredible piece of history in Delta,” Mayor George Harvie said in a press release.

The station was originally built to teach Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) and Royal Air Force recruits to be pilots. Over the course of its four years in operation during the Second World War, more than 6,000 students and personnel passed through the station.

After the war, the station re-opened in 1949 as the Vancouver Wireless Station, a Canadian Army Signal Corps site responsible for monitoring Soviet Union military communications. It was permanently closed in 1971.

In a press release, the city dedicated “The Station” to the thousands of people who served at RCAF Station Boundary Bay and the Vancouver Wireless Station.

As part of this project, city staff obtained more than 1,200 photographs depicting RCAF Station Boundary Bay’s buildings, people, military and aircraft equipment. These photos were digitized and divided into three main themes: The Station Story, Heart and Soul, and Hidden History, which includes an interactive map and dozens of photographs of the station’s buildings. In total, more than 200 curated photographs and stories are included in the exhibit.

“It is important to honour the past, including our flight school roots, as we launch this airport into the future. We are pleased to partner with the City of Delta on this project and look forward to seeing how the exhibit transforms over the next few years,”Fred Kaiser, CEO of Alpha Aviation Inc., said in a press release.

The City of Delta intends on growing the exhibit in the coming years to also include new themes, a searchable feature to allow visitors to find photographs of loved ones who may have served at RCAF Station Boundary Bay, and provide in-depth stories about the Vancouver Wireless Station.

SEE ALSO: North Delta history: ‘Gumboot Navy’ patrolled local shores during the Second World War


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man dies after stabbing on Richmond bus
Next story
Life in prison for killer of young Victoria couple murdered in 1987

Just Posted

Surrey mayor says he’s ‘only a messenger of the people’

Doug McCallum explains why he excluded some councillors from a new policing committee

Surrey RCMP search for missing woman last seen in Port Kells

Sheree Amanda Constantinescu was last seen on Tuesday night in the Port Kells area of Surrey

Dress up in cosplay, superhero attire for Surrey market

Weekly market runs Saturdays May to October

OUR VIEW: Committee’s exclusions a waste of Surrey public safety expertise

Surrey’s mayor has ignored experience for expediency

White Rock businessman considers float plane service for the city

MNK Aviation owner and pilot Mark Awan hopes to get plan off the ground in a few years

Father of suspect in 3 B.C. deaths expects son will go out in ‘blaze of glory’

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are suspects in three deaths in northern B.C.

White Rock businessman considers float plane service to Gulf Islands

MNK Aviation owner and pilot Mark Awan hopes to get plan off the ground in a few years

‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to B.C. teens wanted for 3 deaths

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for a double homicide and suspicious death in northern B.C

Timeline: Three dead in northern B.C. and two on the run

Two teens from Port Alberni are now wanted Canada-wide in connection to the three deaths

UPDATE: SUV stolen by suspects in B.C. deaths found torched in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths

Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths in northern B.C.

Life in prison for killer of young Victoria couple murdered in 1987

A judge sentenced William Talbott to life without parole for killing Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

VIDEO: Massive lightning storm passes over B.C.’s Elk Valley

A compilation of strikes seen from Fernie at around 1:30 a.m., July 24.

Man dies after stabbing on Richmond bus

A fight broke out on a Coast Mountain transit bus Tuesday afternoon near No. 3 and Cambie roads

Most Read