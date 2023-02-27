The Explosive Disposal Unit safely neutralized the explosive on Harvey Ave. (Alex Senger/Capital News freelance)

The Explosive Disposal Unit safely neutralized the explosive on Harvey Ave. (Alex Senger/Capital News freelance)

‘Made safe’: Explosive neutralized in Kelowna after Highway 97 closed for hours

Highway opens after around 7 hours of closure

UPDATE: 7: 30 p.m

RCMP are confirming that what appeared to be an explosive device found on the side of Highway 97 in Kelowna, was a legitimate explosive.

The explosive Disposal Unit has taken care of the device and there is no longer a threat to public safety. An RCMP officer told the Capital News, the device was “made safe.”

Highway 97 and the surrounding areas between Spall and Cooper Road are now open, after hours of being closed due to the threat.

More to come.

UPDATE: 5p.m.

Cst. Mike Della-Paloera said that the Explosive Disposal Unit is expected to arrive in Kelowna by around 6:30p.m.

UPDATE: 2:30p.m.

Cst. Mike Della-Paloera of the Kelowna RCMP said it was a person walking down Harvey that first noted what looked like an explosive device on the ground.

Police then sent pictures of the item to the explosive experts, who were also concerned as to what it might be.

A number of businesses in the area will remain closed for the remainder of the day.

UPDATE: 1:30p.m.

An Explosive Disposal Unit has been deployed from the Lower Mainland to deal with the situation. A media scrum is being set up nearby by RCMP to give more details.

UPDATE: 1:00p.m.

Sidewalks on both sides of the highway have now been closed in the area of Highway 97 and Cooper Road. Pedestrians are being asked to clear the area. Enterprise Way has also been blocked eastbound from Enterprise Court to Cooper.

ORIGINAL: 12:30p.m.

Kelowna RCMP is asking motorists to stay away from the Highway 97 and Cooper Road area due to a police incident.

The highway is closed between Cooper and Spall roads and traffic is heavily backed up on Enterprise Way and Springfield Road.

A strip mall parking lot, where a Tim’s Hortons and Moxie’s restaurant, are located has been blocked off to the public.

Police tape is stretched across two stores, Fresh Air and Mary Brown’s.

Capital News has a reporter at the scene and will provide more information once it is available.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Breaking NewsHighway 97KelownaRCMP

