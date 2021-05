Police were in the area of 171 Street and 21 Avenue Thursday morning

Surrey RCMP say circumstances behind the discovery of a body found Thursday morning near 171 Street and 21 Avenue are not believed suspicious. (File photo)

Surrey RCMP are in the area of 171 Street and 21 Avenue in South Surrey after a person was located deceased.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn said police do not believe the death was a result of foul play. It was reported just after 8 a.m., by a family member.

She expects officers will clear the scene shortly.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

RCMPSurrey