A body was found Wednesday, July 15, 2020 after Langley RCMP and the Langley Fire Department responded to a report of a brush fire in the area of 46A Avenue and 196A Street near the Surrey-Langley border (Shane MacKichan photo)

VIDEO: Body found after ‘suspicious’ fire near Langley/Surrey border

No cause of death announced; investigation continues, say RCMP

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area along the Surrey/Langley border.

According to a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, shortly before 11 a.m. today , Langley RCMP and the Langley Fire Department responded to a report of a brush fire in the area of 46A Avenue and 196A Street. The fire was extinguished, at which time the deceased person was located in the area, according to police.

The incident was determined to have occurred within Surrey boundaries, and the investigation was handed over to the Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit.

No cause of death has been established, and “as such the death is being investigated as suspicious” according to the RCMP.

Investigators are currently in the evidence-gathering phase, and said no further information would be provided at this time.

Anyone with information about the fire or death of the individual can call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca


