Black Cat Radar catches 2,000 excessive speeders on a Surrey street, but no tickets issued

Fixed radar system now prowls areas of Surrey where speeding is a problem

Surrey RCMP’s fixed radar system is on the prowl in response to speeding complaints in the city.

The technology is called Black Cat Radar, multiple systems of which have been acquired by the detachment’s Traffic Community Response Unit (TCRU).

They’re deployed around the city in “known problem areas as well as areas where members of the community have reported speed concerns,” according to a news release posted to Surrey RCMP’s website on Monday (Nov. 1).

The radar systems capture data including vehicle speeds and traffic volume.

“The radar systems do not capture images, specific vehicle information and do not result in violation tickets be issued,” the webpost notes. “They do, however, help effectively guide further enforcement action when required.”

For example, on Oct. 14 TCRU deployed the fixed radar system in the 12500-block of 104 Avenue in Surrey. It’s a 30km/h zone there, with a steep grade, railway crossing and construction on the north side of the road.

“There were approximately 2,000 excessive speeders out of the 34,013 vehicles that passed through during the seven-day deployment,” according to RCMP.

Such collected data will allow police “to better understand speed trends within the City of Surrey in order to effectively deploy our resources and take enforcement action,” said Staff Sgt. Ian MacLellan, with Surrey RCMP Traffic Services.

“You can expect to see additional enforcement in the 12500 block of 104th Avenue, based on the data collected. We also work with our partners in Vision Zero to bring forward concerns to the City of Surrey recommending improvements in road design when appropriate.”

Surrey-area residents who feel their neighborhood could benefit from the Black Cat Radar system can call TCRU through the Surrey RCMP non-emergency line, 604-599-0502.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

speed limitsTraffic