Bishop reveals ‘fiscal framework’ in bid for Delta mayor

The framework shows where current councillor Sylvia Bishop hopes to take the city

Delta mayoral candidate Sylvia Bishop unveils the fiscal framework her Team Delta’s slate will put into action if elected. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Mayoral candidate Sylvia Bishop continued her focus Delta’s finances this morning as she announced her third campaign pledge on the subject announcement.

At a news conference at the George Mackie Library, Bishop announced she was releasing a “fiscal framework” in advance of the election this October.

““The City of Delta has an enviable fiscal record and we are determined to keep it that way,” Bishop in a press release.

“To that end, my Team Delta colleagues and I are taking the innovative step of pro-actively publishing a fiscal framework that outlines our local government finances over the next council’s four-year term in office should we be successful at the polls on Oct. 20.”

The framework outlines the city’s annual expenses and revenue from 2011 to 2017 (the same time frame that Bishop has been a councillor in Delta), and then projects the expected revenue and expenses from 2019 to 2022.

The framework is the third finance-related announcement Bishop has made in her bid for mayor.

The first, made in early July, was a pledge that Bishop would publish the city’s Statements of Financial Information online. Currently, these statements are only available in through the city’s finance department and must be picked up in person at city hall.

One week later, Bishop promised she would create an economic development office at the city to attract more business to Delta. Although the city manager has the responsibility of overseeing business-related projects, and the Invest in Delta mayor’s standing committee provides guidance on economic development, Bishop believes this is not enough.

Bishop said these campaign promises, along with today’s announcement, show her commitment to maintaining Delta’s current financial position.

“Delta residents are justifiably proud of their city’s record of fiscal management and current financial condition,” she said.

“Team Delta is committed to ensuring that both our new council and the city’s finances be consistent, reliable and accountable, and to that end we are pleased to provide local voters with a fiscal framework that outlines how we intend to govern.”

Bishop is mayoral candidate for Team Delta, a slate that includes council candidates Robert Campbell, Simran Walia, Joan Hansen and Kim Kendall.

Also running for mayor is former Delta police chief Jim Cessford with the Independents Working for You slate, and former city manager George Harvie with Achieving for Delta.

The civic election will take place on Saturday, Oct. 20.

