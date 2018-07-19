BIA president aims to bring ‘balanced approach’ to White Rock council

The head of White Rock’s business improvement association is throwing his hat into the ring for White Rock council.

Ernie Klassen – who also owns Ashberry & Logan – told Peace Arch News Wednesday that he’s been thinking about wading into the seaside city’s political arena for quite some time, and clinched the decision “at least two weeks ago.”

“The time is right for me, both personally and professionally,” he said.

Klassen, who moved to White Rock in 1997, describes a history of involvement in the community, including with events such as Sip ‘n Savor, Nite of Hope and for Peace Arch Hospital Foundation.

According to a news release, Klassen formed the Upper Fraser Valley Neurological Society in 1987, following his son’s diagnosis with cerebral palsy. The society ultimately operated the Fraser Valley Child Development Centre, the release notes.

More recently, Klassen was part of a successful appeal to council that led to the city footing the bill for three rainbow crosswalks in Five Corners. The symbol, Klassen noted to council at the time, “represents inclusiveness and diversity.”

Asked Wednesday if he planned to run as an independent, Klassen confirmed he has been approached both by members of elector organization Democracy Direct and the White Rock Coalition – whose members currently hold a majority on White Rock council – but said he’s “not decided anything at this point.”

“I’m looking at my options,” he said.