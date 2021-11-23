Be sure you’re registered for COVID-19 boosters, B.C. seniors advised

B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie is urging people aged 70 and up to make sure they are registered with the province’s Get Vaccinated system as booster third doses of COVID-19 vaccine are being administered.

Mackenzie says having a B.C. vaccine card does not necessarily mean your are registered, and anyone in doubt should call the Get Vaccinated phone centre to confirm that they are. The centre is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week at 1-833-838-2323. Registration and booking appointments online can be done here.

If seniora are homebound and unable to get to a vaccination centre, they can receive the vaccine through a home visit by contacting their local health authority. Those who have received their first two doses at home should be contacted by the regional health authority within the next two weeks for the third dose appointment.

B.C. Centre for Disease Control data show “breakthrough” infections of vaccinated people are relatively rare, except for those aged 70 and up whose immune systems do not respond as strongly to vaccines. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has authorized booster doses as early as four months after the second dose, and recommends it after six months as public health officials track the ongoing effectiveness of vaccines. Indigenous people aged 12 and older are also eligible for booster doses before the general adult population is offered third doses in the first half of 2022.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Nov. 22 that 317,000 booster doses have been administered in B.C., including those offered to all residents of long-term care, assisted living and independent living for seniors.

