BC RCMP’s commanding officer says Surrey mayor ‘undermining’ public trust, confidence in policing

BC RCMP’s commanding officer says Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum’s statements about Friday morning’s fatal shooting in Newton risks “undermining public trust and confidence in policing.”
Brenda Butterworth-Carr said in a statement Friday afternoon (Nov. 9) that with a “homicide of this nature” people are already reluctant to come forward.
“Any erosion of public trust and confidence challenges our ability to solve complex cases with assistance from people who are often reluctant to participate in the first place. This concern is not unique to any one police force,” she said.
“Until Surrey RCMP is no longer the contracted police service, our employees must be allowed to and will continue to police safely and effectively.
“I will not allow public confidence in policing to be undermined or eroded.”
Just before 1:30 a.m. Friday morning (Nov. 9), police were called to a shooting at the 14200-block of 70A Avenue. The 22-year-old victim, RCMP said, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says it believes the shooting was targeted and is related to ongoing gang violence throughout the Lower Mainland.
McCallum released a statement Friday morning following the fatal shooting.
“This morning’s tragic shooting outside of a home in Newton is yet another example of the ongoing trauma and fear that are being inflicted on the communities, residents and families of Surrey,” he said. “This latest incident of deadly gun violence further emphasizes the need for the City of Surrey to have its own city police force.”
“The people of Surrey have been abundantly clear that such a move is a top priority, which is why Council and I have moved immediately to establish a Surrey Police Department and terminate the city’s contract with the RCMP.”
Friday’s deadly shooting was Surrey’s 11th homicide of the year. Eight of the victims died by gunfire.
There have been at least 34 shootings in Surrey in 2018. There were 59 shootings in Surrey during 2017, in 2016 there were 61 and in 2015 there were 88.