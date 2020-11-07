BC NDP continues to lead in Surrey’s north end

Elections BC is finalizing the the provincial election result, with mail-in ballot count

The BC NDP continue to lead in seven of Surrey’s nine ridings.

On Friday (Nov. 6), Elections BC started counting mail-in ballots across the province. It is expected to take three days.

As of 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Surrey-Fleetwood and Surrey-Newton has complete ballot counts.

In Surrey-Fleetwood, BC NDP Jagrup Brar received 11,457 of the total 18,804 votes. BC Liberal Garry Thind had 5,776 votes and the BC Green Party’s Dean McGee had 1,571 votes.

In Surrey-Newton, BC NDP Harry Bains received 8,893 of the total 14,197 votes. That was followed by BC Liberal Paul Boparai with 3,911 votes and BC Green Party’s Asad Syed with 1,393 votes.

More to come…



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

BC politicsBC Votes 2020Surrey