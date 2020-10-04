An example of a Surrey Police cruiser, showcased at Mayor Doug McCallum’s State of the City Address at Civic Hotel in May of 2019. (File photo: Amy Reid)

BC Liberals promise referendum on City of Surrey policing services

If elected, Liberals said they would pause transition period

In a statement issued Sunday, the BC Liberal Party said if elected, they would hold a referendum on the City of Surrey’s decision to terminate its contract with the RCMP to start its own police force.

The statement said a BC Liberal government would pause the transition process, provide accountability and transparency, and then hold a referendum on the issue.

RELATED: Surrey Police Service a ‘done deal,’ mayor insists

“The NDP’s mismanagement of the Surrey policing issue has resulted in broken trust and lost confidence.”

Shortly after the BC Liberal Party announcement, the BC NDP issued its own press release, saying the promise is “offensive to the City and citizens of Surrey.”

“This is a major violation of the relationship with a municipal level of government and an unwarranted interference in the affairs of the city of Surrey. The law makes it clear that this is a municipal decision. The role of the provincial government is to ensure public safety is maintained and that is what we will continue to do,” Port Coquitlam BC NDP candidate Mike Farnworth said in the release.

Last month, Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum insisted repeatedly that the Surrey Police Service, to replace the RCMP, is a “done deal.”

The Surrey Police Service is expected to have 805 police officers, 325 civilian employees, and 20 community safety personnel.

In comparison, Surrey RCMP has 1,145 employees, 843 of which are police officers.

At Surrey council’s inaugural meeting on Nov. 5th, 2018 it served notice to the provincial and federal governments it is ending its contract with the RCMP – which has policed these parts since May 1, 1951 – to set up its own force. The target date for the Surrey Police Service to take over from the Surrey RCMP is next April.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s top doctor gives tips for COVID-safe Thanksgiving amid high daily cases
Next story
PHOTOS: Surrey’s Bose Corn Maze vandalized

Just Posted

BC Liberals promise referendum on City of Surrey policing services

If elected, Liberals said they would pause transition period

PHOTOS: Surrey’s Bose Corn Maze vandalized

Maze is to re-open today from 12-4 p.m.

White Rock Pier lights toned down

Resident says he’s happy to see an end to the nightly lightshow

Man, 67, in hospital following early-morning shooting in Surrey

RCMP Serious Crimes Unit working to determine if victim was intended target

White Rock Seniors Village staff member tests positive for COVID-19

One person is currently in self-isolation at home, says Fraser Health Authority

Canada’s top doctor gives tips for COVID-safe Thanksgiving amid high daily cases

Dr. Tam said indoor gatherings were recommended only for personal pandemic bubbles

NDP promise rebate for drivers on any ICBC earnings during COVID-19 pandemic

The auto insurer saw a 37 per cent reduction in claims between April and June of this year

Salmon Arm woman one of the oldest competitive bowlers in Western Canada

Florence Pineo is still keeping it between the gutters at almost 98 years old.

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Joyce Echaquan’s death highlights systemic racism in health care, experts say

The Atikamekw mother of seven died soon after she filmed herself from her hospital bed

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Votes 2020: Horgan talks mass timber, climate targets in visit to Revelstoke

Mass timber will help grow businesses and get families into homes, says Horgan

Maple Ridge woman uses Peace Arch Park loophole to marry American beau

Elizabeth Rodriguez met San Diegan, Daniel Frausto, on live streaming app two years ago

Woman steps forward about placenta found on beach on Island

Comox Valley RCMP investigators have no safety concerns and consider matter closed

Most Read