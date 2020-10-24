BC Liberal Surrey South candidate Stephanie Cadieux and supporters rally in Grandview Corners in the lead-up to the election. (Contributed photo)

BC Liberal Surrey South candidate Stephanie Cadieux and supporters rally in Grandview Corners in the lead-up to the election. (Contributed photo)

BC Liberal Stephanie Cadieux on track to reclaim Surrey South seat

Final results won’t be known until after mail-in ballots are tallied

The polls have closed and while final numbers are not expected for a couple of weeks, the current front-runner for the Surrey South riding is Stephanie Cadieux.

At of 10:15 p.m. – with 94 of 100 ballot boxes reported – Canadian Press has projected victory for Cadieux, who led with 5,910 votes, followed by NPD candidate Pauline Greaves with 5,442 votes and Green Party candidate Tim Ibbotson with 1,262 votes.

READ MORE: MEET THE CANDIDATES: Three in the running for Surrey South riding

READ MORE: We asked, they answered – Stephanie Cadieux, BC Liberal Party, Surrey South

Cadieux was not immediately available for comment.

First elected MLA for Surrey-Panorama in 2009, then for Surrey-Cloverdale in 2013, Cadieux won the Surrey South seat in 2017 with 50 per cent of the votes. That year, 59.9 per cent of registered voters voted.

In a pre-election interview earlier this month, the 47-year-old Cadieux told Peace Arch News that she was proud of her track record both in the local community and for the province as a whole – citing the single-parent employment initiative which “helped thousands of parents move off income assistance and into the workforce so they can support their families”; and, finding homes for a “record number” of children in care that were waiting for adoption as examples – and named her equal-pay legislation as among priority items on her list of unfinished business.

Greaves’ campaign manager Tom Ewasiuk told PAN Friday (Oct. 23) that Greaves would be watching the returns from home with her family, but as the results will not be conclusive, “we don’t expect to be making any statements on the outcome on the 24th,” Ewasiuk said in an emailed statement.

In Surrey and White Rock, 68,396 residents were issued mail-in ballots. That’s about 19 per cent of the 356,896 registered voters.

Out of Surrey’s nine ridings, the most mail-in ballots were issued to Surrey South, with 12,703 ballots for the 52,202 registered voters. That’s about 24 per cent of voters being issued packages. Voters who cast their ballots in advance numbered 9,245 (18 per cent).

Students who participated in the Student Vote program also voted for Cadieux in Surrey South. In that program, according to a news release, students cast ballots for the candidates in their school’s electoral district after learning about government and the election process, researching the parties and platforms, and debating the future of B.C.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to the ongoing pandemic, Elections BC estimates that roughly 35 per cent of voters used mail-in ballots, which will be counted beginning on Nov. 6. This means that tonight’s election results may change.

More to come…


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC politicsBC Votes 2020SurreyWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
ELECTION 2020: Live blog from B.C. party headquarters
Next story
BC Liberal Trevor Halford expected to take Surrey-White Rock seat

Just Posted

It’s election day in B.C. (Black Press files)
It’s Election Day in B.C.: Here’s what you need to know to vote

B.C.’s snap election has already broken records for advance voter turnout, mail-in ballots

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau outlines her party's climate action platform at Nanaimo's Vancouver Island Conference Centre earlier this month. (News Bulletin file photo)
Green leader Furstenau declared victor in her home riding on Vancouver Island

Cowichan Valley voters elect freshly minted party leader for her second term

John Horgan has been re-elected the MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca. (File-Black Press)
Horgan trounces challengers to be re-elected in his Vancouver Island riding

MLA has represented constituency of Langford-Juan de Fuca and its predecessors since 2005

Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, displays a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. Scientists in Washington state discovered the first nest earlier in the week of so-called murder hornets in the United States and worked to wipe it out Saturday morning to protect native honeybees. Workers with the state Agriculture Department spent weeks searching, trapping and using dental floss to tie tracking devices to Asian giant hornets, which can deliver painful stings to people and spit venom but are the biggest threat to honeybees that farmers depend on to pollinate crops. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Crews vacuum ‘murder hornets’ out of Washington nest, first-ever in U.S.

The nest found in the city of Blaine near the Canadian border is about the size of a basketball

Upgrades underway at the Sunnyside Reservoir, adjacent to Sunnyside Acres Urban Forest, raised concerns among some residents Tuesday (Oct. 20), however, stewards of the park say everything went off without a hitch. (Tracy Holmes photo)
‘No issue’ with South Surrey reservoir drainage, despite trail user concerns: urban forest steward

Forest visitor taken aback by ‘unprecedented flooding’ of trails

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gives a daily briefing on COVID-19 cases at an almost empty B.C. Legislature press theatre in Victoria, B.C., on March 25, 2020. (Don Craig/B.C. government)
B.C. sees 223 new COVID-19 cases, now 2,009 active

Two new care home outbreaks in Surrey, Burnaby

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Friday October 23, 2020 in Ottawa. Canada’s top physician says she fears the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths may increase in the coming weeks as the second wave continues to drive the death toll toward 10,000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s top doctor warns severe illness likely to rise, trailing spike in COVID-19 cases

Average daily deaths from virus reached 23 over the past seven days, up from six deaths six weeks ago

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Surrey Eagles logo.
COVID-positive test for Surrey Eagles player triggers postponement of two BCHL games

Saturday games were to be played in Chilliwack

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Hydro map showing where power has been knocked out is dotted with over a dozen outages. (BC Hydro map screenshot)
Thousands without power in Lower Mainland on election day

One outage in Langley and Surrey is affecting over 4,000 customers

file
One dead after fiery crash near Agassiz

Agassiz RCMP report a 56-year-old man died Friday night

The possibility of the Canadian Premier League expanding to the Fraser Valley has been floated online. (Facebook photo)
Canadian Premier League possibly eyeing Fraser Valley expansion

Soccer league looking to add ninth team to the mix, B.C. markets potentially rumoured

An Elections BC sign directs voters to the advance polling station at the Smithers Curling Club Oct. 15, 2020. (Thom Barker photo)
Platform Points: Each party’s 2020 B.C. election promises

Oct. 24 is Election Day in B.C.

Most Read