Skeena MLA Ellis Ross. (Photo by Peter Versteege)

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross. (Photo by Peter Versteege)

BC Liberal leadership candidate condemns ‘senseless violence’ of Okanagan church fires

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross says reconciliation isn’t about revenge for past tragedies

Ellis Ross, BC Liberal leadership candidate and current MLA for the northwest provincial electoral district of Skeena, spoke out today (June 21) in the wake of two Catholic churches in the Okanagan being burnt to the ground on National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Ross said he condemns the “senseless acts of violence” and that reconciliation is about finding a way forward rather than taking revenge for past tragedies.

Ross issued the following statement on the church fires Monday:

I wholeheartedly condemn these senseless acts of violence.

In this difficult time, British Columbians and Canadians must remain calm.

My heart goes out to everyone who has been impacted by this senseless act – indigenous and non-indigenous. Now more than ever, we must remember that we are all British Columbians, and we are all Canadians.

This is not the time for more of the old-fashioned politics that pits British Columbians against each other. This divisive approach to politics has held our province back for far too long. We need change. Change that can bring us together.

For too many years, “reconciliation” and “change” have been passed back and forth like a political football without any meaningful action. It’s time for leadership, not politics.

In the aftermath of the horrible discovery at Kamloops, my heart has been filled with hope watching indigenous and non-indigenous Canadians come together to mourn the victims of residential schools. I am in awe of how far we’ve come.

Let it be those feelings of togetherness, community, and shared suffering that we now draw upon in the wake of this horrible incident, rather than hate, anger, or bitterness about the past.

Reconciliation isn’t about taking revenge for past tragedies – it’s about finding a way to chart a path forward so we can all share a great future. It’s about all British Columbians and all Canadians, working together to build strong, healthy, prosperous communities in this great country in which we live.

We must ensure future generations of Canadians – indigenous and non-indigenous – won’t be held back by the divisions of the past.

It is the responsibility of all leaders to help British Columbians and Canadians come together, so that we can all heal. I will speak more on this in the coming days.

Right now, I urge all to stay safe and please be calm. Together, we will get through this.”

Penticton Indian Band Chief Greg Gabriel also said he condemns the fires Monday, but also stressed that they cannot speculate as to whether or not the person(s) responsible has any connections to local Indigenous communities.

RCMP are treating the fires as suspicious and have launched investigations.

READ MORE: Penticton band chief condemns suspicious burning of 2 Catholic churches

READ MORE: Two churches on band land in South Okanagan burn to the ground


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Indigenous reconcilliation

Previous story
B.C. student’s yearbook quote equates grad to end of slavery; principal cites editing error
Next story
One dead and extensive damage as tornado hits Mascouche, Que., north of Montreal

Just Posted

Point Roberts is part of the mainland United States but not physically connected to it, to reach the community by land one must pass through Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Closed Canadian border leaves Point Roberts’ only grocery store on verge of closure

‘We’re Americans but we’re not attached to America. It’s easy to forget we’re here,’ says owner Ali Hayton

A sulcata tortoise hitches a ride with Kelsey Langille, animal care coordinator with the Urban Safari Rescue Society. Fully grown, a sulcata tortoise can weigh 300 pounds. (Photo: Ursula Maxwell-Lewis)
COLUMN: Urban Safari animals survive with dedicated help from friends

‘When COVID hit, it knocked the stuffing out of us’: Sharon Doucette

Sandra Borger, visitor experience coordinator with the Museum of Surrey, tours the exhibit “Trailblazing: Women in Canada Since 1867,” which opens in the museum’s feature gallery June 24. (Photo: Museum of Surrey)
‘Trailblazing women’ exhibit to open at Museum of Surrey

Travelling exhibition to open June 24

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced in December that Surrey’s new hospital will be located in Cloverdale, next to KPU. (File photo: Malin Jordan)
Health minister expects construction of Surrey’s new hospital in Cloverdale to begin in 2023, open in 2027

Adrian Dix spoke Tuesday in a Zoom meeting hosted by the Surrey Board of Trade concerning the new hospital

Rapper Vanshu in the “Save Bear Creek” video. (Photo: youtube.com)
VIDEO: Rapper’s song aims to ‘Save Bear Creek’ in Surrey, with ‘Dear Doug’ lyrics

‘For a lot of us this park isn’t a park, it’s like a home,’ Vanshu raps

The border crossing into the United States is seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in Lacolle, Que. on February 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: Border quarantine to soon lift for fully vaccinated Canadians

Eligible travellers must still take multiple COVID-19 tests

Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back to school on Sept. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Study reassures parents, teachers that COVID-19 infrequently shared at school

Federally funded study in Vancouver finds risk at school and in the community was identical

Conservative MP Kevin Waugh rises during Question Period in the House of Commons Tuesday April 13, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Single-game sports betting about to become legal in Canada

Senate passes bill to take sports gambling away from overseas agencies

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Robin Sanford and her fiance Simon Park were married in an impromptu ceremony at Abbotsford Regional Hospital on June 16. (Submitted photo)
Mom dies day after witnessing daughter’s hospital wedding in Abbotsford

Nurses help arrange impromptu ceremony in 3 hours for bride and groom

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson with Premier John Horgan after the budget speech Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. home owner grant won’t be altered, despite expert advice

Tax break for residences worth up to $1.6 million too popular

B.C. conservation officer Sgt. Todd Hunter said a black bear is believed to have killed local livestock. (THE NEWS/files)
Black bear believed to have killed miniature donkey in Maple Ridge

Trap set for predator that has been killing livestock

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Penticton heads to court over homeless shelter as BC Housing audit begins

The city was not satisfied with the response from Minister David Eby regarding the ongoing situation

People enjoy the sun at Woodbine Beach on June 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
BC Hydro assures customers it has ‘more than enough’ power to weather the heatwave

Despite an increase of pressure on the Western grid, blackouts are not expected like in some U.S. states

Most Read