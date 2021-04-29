BC Housing buys Surrey hotel for supportive homes

A Whalley hotel will soon become a supportive housing facility for people experiencing homelessness.

In a release from the Ministry Responsible for Housing, it says the province, through BC Housing, will be buying the Travelodge Hotel (13939 104th Ave.) to provide 28 supportive housing units.

“This building purchase gives us the opportunity to provide safe, secure and supportive housing for people as they move forward in their journey to independent living,” said David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing.

“If people are housed instead of living in a local park or on a sidewalk, so much more becomes possible for them and for the broader community where they live.”

The release states that in the coming weeks, BC Housing will begin transitioning people into the building, “once an experienced operator has been chosen.”

It adds the residents will have access to support services, including meals, life skills training, employment assistance and counselling, physical and mental health resources and access to addiction treatment and recovery services. There will also be 24/7 staffing to provide “around-the-clock support to residents.”



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

BC HousingHousing and Homelessnesssupportive housing