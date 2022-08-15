BC Green Party announces candidate in Surrey South byelection

Simran Sarai (left) is the third candidate vying for a seat in the Surrey South byelection, for the BC Green Party. (Contributed photo)

A candidate for the BC Green Party has been added to those vying for a seat in the Surrey South byelection, making it a race of three.

Simran Sarai was announced as the candidate for the BC Green Party on the weekend in an email to Peace Arch News by Adam Olsen, BC Green Party MLA of Saanich North and the Islands.

Sarai is studying political science and environmental management at Simon Fraser University.

She has experience as a spokesperson for BC Children’s Hospital Foundation and the Canadian Cancer Society, as well as a presenter for CBC French’s Radio-Canada.

“Simran knows the reality her generation faces while at the forefront of the rapidly unfolding crises in our province. With her community-minded leadership and young, fresh perspective, we need her voice on our team if we are going to influence government in making the right decisions,” said Adam Olsen, a BC Green Party MLA (Saanich North and the Islands) said in an fundraising email Monday.

Olsen described her as a “life-long volunteer who truly cares about her community.”

Surrey South byelection has been scheduled for Sept. 10 and has two other candidates in the riding: Elenore Sturko for the BC Liberals and Pauline Greaves for the BC NDP.

Visit elections.bc.ca/provincial-elections/surrey-south-by-election for more information on the upcoming election.

