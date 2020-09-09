BC Ferries passengers won’t be able to stay on the lower car decks during sailings as of Sept. 30. (News Bulletin file photo)

BC Ferries passengers won’t be allowed to stay on lower car decks much longer

Transport Canada rescinding temporary flexibility, previous regulations back in place Sept. 30

BC Ferries passengers will need to find other ways to physically distance, as they won’t be able to stay in their vehicles on lower car decks as of the end of the month.

The ferry corporation has been advised that Transport Canada is rescinding its temporary relaxation of safety regulations as of Sept. 30. BC Ferries said it must comply, and “supports the regulation and its intent.”

Transport Canada allowed the temporary flexibility early in the pandemic and BC Ferries began allowing travellers to remain in their vehicles on all decks on March 17.

As of Sept. 30, passengers won’t be able to stay in their vehicles on lower car decks on the following routes: Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay, Duke Point-Tsawwassen, Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen, Comox-Powell River, and Tsawwassen-Southern Gulf Islands.

BC Ferries says it has approval from Transport Canada to allow travellers on the Horseshoe Bay-Langdale route to remain on lower vehicle decks because of modifications to the vessels and procedures.

“Safety is our highest value and we provide a safe and healthy travel experience. Customers are legally required to comply with this federal regulation,” said Mark Collins, BC Ferries’ president and CEO, in the release. “We expect our customers to follow the law and we continue to have zero tolerance policy for abuse of any kind towards our employees.”

RELATED: People now allowed to stay in cars on B.C. Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerries

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey woman says winning $1M lotto draw is like ‘out-of-body experience’
Next story
Smoky skies from U.S. wildfires continue to impact the Lower Mainland for a second day

Just Posted

Surrey, Delta make top 20 list for ‘rattiest’ cities in B.C.

Pest control company Orkin Canada has released the top places for rodent control services

Surrey Art Gallery reopens with ‘Where We Have Been’ show to mark 45th anniversary

In Whalley, Surrey UrbanScreen will showcase ‘Varvara & Mar: We Are the Clouds’ during evening hours

Fire in South Surrey townhouse complex

Smoke billowing from the roof of a building near 152 Street and King George Blvd

Surrey woman says winning $1M lotto draw is like ‘out-of-body experience’

Em Giang bought ticket at Fleetwood Town Pantry at 15588 Fraser Highway

Another Surrey McDonald’s restaurant briefly closed due to COVID-positive employee

The employee worked their last shift on Sept.5-6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

Demonstration fishery on the Fraser River went ahead to showcase bar fishing

‘This is about standing together for our rights to a public fishery,’ said organizer

SPCA responds to claims from accused in Excelsior Hog Farm case

Marcie Moriarty of the BC SPCA states that protestors should not be blaming her organization

B.C.’s post-pandemic economy to recover in 2022, economists say

Central 1 Credit Union analyzes impact of COVID-19

Smoky skies from U.S. wildfires continue to impact the Lower Mainland for a second day

‘It is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health’

Ryan Reynolds makes a ‘dream come true’ for burn survivor dressed as Deadpool

Jadiant Quinn, a med student graduating in 2023, posted a photo of himself dressed up as Deadpool

BC Ferries passengers won’t be allowed to stay on lower car decks much longer

Transport Canada rescinding temporary flexibility, previous regulations back in place Sept. 30

First Nation on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast locks down after 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Tla’Amin Nation says multiple citizens are experiencing symptoms of the virus

B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Nearly 1,400 active cases in B.C., more than 3,000 under public health monitoring

Most Read