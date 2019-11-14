Batten down the hatches: Wet and windy weekend on the way for coastal B.C.

B.C.’s coast will be seeing heavy rain and strong wind this weekend, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

The national weather agency said in its bulletin Thursday that an “atmospheric river” will take aim at northern Vancouver Island and the central coast beginning early Saturday, delivering heavy rain until mid-day Sunday.

In the areas expected to be hit hardest – particularly west Vancouver Island – rainfall amounts in excess of 100 millimetres are likely to fall.

“Mountainous regions further south including the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound and the North Shore Mountains will also see significant rainfall, potentially exceeding the rainfall warning criteria of 50 millimetres in 24 hours,” Environment Canada said.

Batten down the hatches! It’s going to be a wet weekend for the whole BC Coast courtesy of a Pineapple Express. The heaviest rain is expected to fall between Tofino and Bella Bella. A Special Weather Statement is now in effect: https://t.co/Bg50S4j5lp #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/W8LcXOElPn — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) November 14, 2019

In addition to the heavy rain, strong winds will also accompany the moisture-laden system. In some areas along the shores, wind gusts are forecast to reach 90 kilometres per hour starting Saturday.

High runoff and rising river levels are likely through to Monday, the weather agency said.

Drivers are being urged to use caution while on roads, and those close to larger rivers and streams should watch for for alerts from the BC River Forecast Centre.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.