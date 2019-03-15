Bald eagle eggs spotted in livestream of South Surrey nest

Nest is located in Douglas-area eagle preserve created last fall

The eagles have landed – or the eggs have, at least.

A bald eagle nesting in South Surrey’s Douglas neighbourhood – in an area set aside as a bald-eagle preserve that was created last year in conjunction with the construction of a nearby townhome development – has produced two eggs.

The nests have been viewable via internet livestream since the creation of the preserve last fall.

The City of Surrey tweeted Friday “We’re happy to report that a protected eagles nest from a recent development application has been successful in its first year.”

The eagle preserve was built after a tree popular with the large birds was cut down last August to make way for a townhome project near 0 Avenue and 172 Street, aptly named ‘The Eagles.’ Afterward, developer Dawson & Sawyer, along with the city and provincial officials agreed to set aside a half-acre of land for the preserve.

At the time, an official with the developer said the idea for the preserve – originally proposed by local biologist David Hancock, had been in the works for the past two years.

The preserve is the first of its kind in the city.


editorial@peacearchnews.com

Visit us at

Previous story
Colorectal cancer researcher needs more B.C. survivors
Next story
49 killed at mosques in ‘one of New Zealand’s darkest days’

Just Posted

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, March 15 to 17

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Bald eagle eggs spotted in livestream of South Surrey nest

Nest is located in Douglas-area eagle preserve created last fall

BREAKING: Three-year-old girl killed in Delta farm accident

Coroner investigating death after incident on March 13

Surrey principal kisses pig as part of deal to students

Students had to hit a fundraising goal of $5K with Jump Rope for Heart initiative

PHOTOS: Inside North Surrey’s new three-rink arena – and the view from the roof, too

The $52-million facility is targeted for summer completion by Surrey’s Lark Group

49 killed at mosques in ‘one of New Zealand’s darkest days’

‘It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack,’ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said

A year later, B.C. cab driver who was beaten with tire iron still can’t get support

Had teeth knocked out, left unconsious on Golden Ears Bridge

Colorectal cancer researcher needs more B.C. survivors

UBC’s Mary De Vera seeks answers after her own recovery

BCTF president speaks up on Chilliwack dress code comments

Hansman rebukes comments made that blame girls for predatory behavior by boys and men

Chilliwack Catholic preschool closed after threats made to priest, principal

RCMP intercepted man who is now in hospital under observation

UPDATE: Driver dies in collision near elementary school

Three others taken to hospital.

Quebec City mosque shooter ‘very affected’ by New Zealand massacre

Lawyers for Alexandre Bissonnette say he is not looking for his acts to be imitated

B.C. police step up patrols at mosques after New Zealand shooting massacre

A total of 49 people were killed after attacks at two mosques in Christchurch

Okanagan father among 157 killed in Ethiopia plane crash

Chunming Wang, 47, owned Big O Tires in Vernon

Most Read