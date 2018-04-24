‘Bad Ass’ Barry McQuarrie sentenced to 14 years

Almost four years after Greg Quesnelle was shot and killed in his girlfriend’s Cloverdale townhome, the man accused of his murder has been sentenced for the crime.

On Friday, April 20, in Supreme Court in New Westminster, Langley’s Barry McQuarrie was sentenced to 14 years, three months and nine days in federal prison. He was also handed down a lifetime weapons ban and must provide a DNA sample.

McQuarrie’s case was heard by a judge during a five-day trial last week.

A judge ruled that McQuarrie, 36, who is also known as ‘Bad Ass Barry,’ shot his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, Gregory Quesnelle, 32.

Some of Quesnelle’s family flew to B.C. for the trial. Family members declined to comment following the sentence.

On May 12, 2014, just before midnight, RCMP responded to a report of a shooting inside a townhome at 176 Street and 57 Avenue.

Quesnelle was found injured inside the townhome and was rushed to hospital, where he died of his wounds.

McQuarrie spent two months on the run from police. He was captured while hiding in a Langley homeowner’s garage. The homeowner did not know him.

He has been in custody ever since. During his sentencing he received credit for time served.

Shortly after the murder, police identified McQuarrie as a suspect and released his picture to the media. Later, a man called CTV News, claiming to be McQuarrie.

The caller denied killing Quesnelle, but admitted the two were at odds over a woman and that he had pepper sprayed his rival in self-defence days before the murder.

“I didn’t go back and kill him,” McQuarrie told CTV.

“I just want them [the police] to know I’m not armed and dangerous. I’m not trying to hurt anyone. I’m just trying to stay out of jail.”

He said he planned on keeping his freedom as long as possible.

“I want to enjoy as much of the summer as I possibly can,” he said.

“When the time comes after the summer, maybe I’ll hand myself in. Maybe.”

Police confirmed through surveillance footage, that he had made the call from a pay phone in Aldergrove.

Court records show McQuarrie goes by a number of aliases, including Nicholas Randell McQuarrie, Richard Laary, Barry Bayer, ‘Bad Ass’ Barry, and just ‘Bad Ass.’

McQuarrie has a long criminal history in Langley, including causing a lockdown at Nicomekl Elementary school in June 2005 when police were searching for him in connection to the shooting of a 35-year-old Langley man.

Police stopped traffic on 200 Street and locked down the school after receiving a tip that McQuarrie was inside a nearby house. The tip turned out to be wrong. The operation involved dozen of undercover officers and emergency response teams.

In July 2005, McQuarrie evaded capture for more than two weeks following a shooting in the 20200 block of 66 Avenue on June 18, 2005 that left a 35-year-old Langley man injured. The victim recovered.

McQuarrie was captured following a break and enter at a house, a short car chase and foot pursuit. Police dogs aided in the arrest.

McQuarrie was 24 at the time. Police warned the public that McQuarrie was a drug user whose behaviour had become increasingly irrational and violent.