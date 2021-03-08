Excerpts from a conversation between Bria Fisher and the fake truLOCAL job. Fisher had signed a job agreement and was prepared to start work for what she thought was truLOCAL before she learned it was a scam. (Contributed)

Excerpts from a conversation between Bria Fisher and the fake truLOCAL job. Fisher had signed a job agreement and was prepared to start work for what she thought was truLOCAL before she learned it was a scam. (Contributed)

B.C. woman warning others after losing $3,000 in job scam

Bria Fisher was hired by what she thought was a Canadian company, only to be out thousands

A Harrison Hot Springs woman who lost $3,000 in an elaborate employment scam is sharing her experience in hopes that it will help others avoid falling victim to the same scheme.

“I would really hate for anyone else to go through this,” Bria Fisher said, “especially from here around the Agassiz, Harrison area. Because it’s a small town, it’s not like finding a job is that easy.”

Fisher had been looking for work in mid-February, applying for customer service positions in the Fraser Valley. She said she had been “applying to everything,” including some through Platinum Empire Group where all she had to do was put her name, phone number and email address into a form.

A few days later, she had some interview offers — including one that came in as a text message, asking if she had applied for a customer service position.

The message forwarded her to a messaging app, and connected her with what appeared to be the local meat delivery service, truLOCAL. Through the app, Fisher received a job description for the position, and began a conversation with a man named Istvan Morris.

“I even talked to him on the phone, I did an interview for it, was sent a job agreement, a job description, everything,” Fisher explained. “It was all very, very real.”

SEE ALSO: 8 scam online-shopping websites fraudulently use Abbotsford address

Fisher quit her job, signed an agreement and was prepared to start work for truLOCAL on Monday, March 1.

She was told she needed an Apple MacBook Pro, as well as various kinds of software. She was told truLOCAL would send her a $3,000 cheque to pay for the equipment; she would need to purchase a Flexepin voucher and send the code back to her supervisor so they could activate the software.

Flexepin is a prepaid voucher that allows people to make online payments using its 16-digit PIN. The website states to never disclose the PIN, even when dealing with the Flexepin team, as “telling someone the 16-digit PIN or part thereof is the same as handing them cash.”

Fisher was asked to print out images of the cheques, and she put them in her account through a mobile deposit. She purchased the Flexepin voucher and sent the PIN. On the Saturday before she was set to begin working, they sent her an additional $2,000 cheque to deposit.

“For some reason I had just a feeling that I needed to go and look into it to see if there was any reason why the cheques wouldn’t go through,” Fisher said. The bank said it was likely a scam, but she should wait to see if the first cheques bounced.

“I waited and they bounced, so I figured out it was obviously a scam from that.”

Fisher brought her particular case to the Chilliwack RCMP, to see what they could do to help her get her money back and prevent others from falling victim. The RCMP are looking into the scam to see how widespread it is.

SEE ALSO: Agassiz woman warns of credit card scams

There are several companies with the name Platinum Empire in Canada and the United States, however, the Platinum Empire Group Fisher applied through does not appear to be affiliated with any of them. The website for Platinum Empire Group has no information other than the list of positions available to be filled, and job postings simply say the company “provides its clients with value and unbeatable customer service.”

There are currently 162 positions listed on Indeed through Platinum Empire Group from B.C. to Ontario. Jobs are also listed on Glassdoor, Workopolis and other job sites.

Alicia Adams, HR manager at truLOCAL, said this scam has been an ongoing battle at her company over the last several months.

“Despite notifying Google and filing police reports, we’ve essentially been met with the responses that there isn’t much that can be done,” Adams said in an email. “At this point the most important thing we can do is educate others to be cautious and aware when interacting online.”

SEE ALSO: Fraud reports spiked by nearly 45% in April as scammers take advantage of pandemic

Adams said that truLOCAL does occasionally hire Customer Experience Specialists for their team, but those jobs are posted to Indeed directly through their company career page.

She added that the company never cold contacts potential candidates through SMS, WhatsApp, Telegram or email. Candidates are never asked to deposit a cheque or money order of any kind, and candidates are never asked to purchase a gift card or equipment of any kind for the position. If equipment is required, it will be purchased and delivered directly by truLOCAL.

Anyone who is unsure whether they are dealing with truLOCAL for a job application can reach out to info@trulocal.ca to confirm is the communication is legitimate or not.

Other companies, including Ontario’s Badlands Brewing Company, have posted on social media about hiring scams using their company name.

“We are not associated with a ‘Cyrilo Jones’ or ‘Sergio McKenize’ or ‘Istvan Morris,’” the company wrote in a January Facebook post. “If you have received texts from ‘Badlands’, they are a scam.”

Fisher likely won’t be able to get her $3,000 back, and she’s now out of work after quitting her old job to prepare for what she thought was a new position at truLOCAL. But she’s hoping that her experience can help prevent others from finding themselves in the same situation.

“I had never heard of anything like this ever being done before,” she said. “That’s why I wanted to … reach out to say something.”


news@ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. looking at easing restrictions for sports, religious services in the ‘coming weeks’
Next story
Low-wage women hit hardest by COVID-19, report says

Just Posted

Surrey Police Service cruiser. (File photo)
Surrey Police Service, CUPE sign staff transfer agreement from RCMP to new force

Chief Constable says there will be ‘no disruption’ to police service during transfer

SkyTrain running through Whalley. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Mayors’ Council wants feds to fund Surrey-Langley SkyTrain in upcoming budget

Mayors’ Council on regional transportation sent letter to federal government Monday

Premier John Horgan with drawings of replacement bridge for the Pattullo during a February 2018 presser. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey city staff want to act on council’s behalf for ‘minor’ changes to new Pattullo

The old bridge’s replacement is expected to be open for traffic in the fall of 2023

Spring Break kits available for free at Surrey Libraries branches. (submitted photo)
Free ‘Spring Break Kits’ for kids at Surrey Libraries

Children don’t need a library card to get a kit, but can sign up for one for free

An immunizer prepares to deliver a COVID-19 vaccine at a Fraser Health drive-thru vaccination site. (Fraser Health Authority photo)
North Delta COVID-19 vaccination clinic to open ‘in the coming weeks’

Clinic next to Delta City Hall opens March 15 for seniors 90+, Indigenous people 65+, Indigenous Elders

(The Canadian Press)
‘Worse than Sept. 11, SARS and financial crisis combined’: Tourism industry in crisis

Travel services saw the biggest drop in active businesses with 31 per cent fewer firms operating

A special committee has been appointed to look at reforming B.C.’s police act and is inviting the public to make submissions until April 30, 2021. (Black Press media file)
Have thoughts on B.C.’s review of the provincial Police Act?

Submissions will be accepted until April 30

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Cottonwoods Care Home in Kelowna. (Google Maps)
New COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna care home includes fully vaccinated seniors: Henry

Two staff and 10 residents tested positive at Cottonwoods Care Centre

Excerpts from a conversation between Bria Fisher and the fake truLOCAL job. Fisher had signed a job agreement and was prepared to start work for what she thought was truLOCAL before she learned it was a scam. (Contributed)
B.C. woman warning others after losing $3,000 in job scam

Bria Fisher was hired by what she thought was a Canadian company, only to be out thousands

Some of the hundreds of pounds of trash removed by divers last month from Abbotsford’s Walmsley Lake.(Henry Wang photo)
VIDEO: Divers remove 462 pounds of trash from Abbotsford lake

Walmsley Lake dive uncovers several tires, hundreds of drink containers and a tent

Trent Miner is returning to the Vancouver Giants, the team announced. He has been released by the Colorado Eagles of the AHL.(Rik Fedyck/Vancouver Giants)
Trent Miner returns to play goal for Vancouver Giants

Netminder was part of epic 11-game winning-streak by Langley-based team

A pedestrian wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 sprints across a street in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. looking at easing restrictions for sports, religious services in the ‘coming weeks’

Outdoor gatherings with safety precautions could return

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide a regular update on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, March 2, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases: 545 Saturday, 532 Sunday, 385 Monday

Focus on Prince Rupert, Lower Mainland large workplaces

Most Read