The Battleship Mountain wildfire near Hudson’s Hope as seen Sep. 2. (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter)

The Battleship Mountain wildfire near Hudson’s Hope as seen Sep. 2. (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter)

B.C. Wildfire Service warns of multiple out-of-control fires

Evacuation orders in place for some properties near Lillooet and Hudson’s Hope

The B.C. Wildfire Service is warning of several out-of-control wildfires, several of which have prompted evacuation orders.

The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District issued an order Saturday afternoon for properties within Electoral Area B due to the Downton Creek wildfire, which is burning about 18 kilometres south of Lillooet.

The Peace River Regional District also issued an evacuation order for the Battleship Mountain and Carbon Lake area out of concern over the growing Battleship Mountain wildfire.

The 105 square kilometre blaze is burning out-of-control about 50 km from Hudson’s Hope, and the service tweeted Saturday it was showing significant wind driven growth.

An area restriction order has been issued for the vicinity surrounding the Bearhole Lake wildfire, approximately 30 kilometres southeast of the community of Tumbler Ridge.

Environment Canada has issued special air quality statements for much of eastern B.C. due to smoke.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bc wildfiresBritish Columbia

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Gorbachev’s marriage, like his politics, broke the mold

Just Posted

Surrey fireighters responded to a morning house fire in Newtown. (Shane MacKichen photo)
30 firefighters respond to morning blaze in Newton

A CARP-hosted forum Tuesday evening on the policing transition in Surrey took a pro-RCMP stance, with organizers saying information has not been forthcoming from Surrey Police Service .
CARP-sponsored meeting on Surrey policing issue takes pro-RCMP stance

Sketch of the proposed commercial building on 64 Avenue in North Delta, on the site of the former Sundowner Pub. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Former Sundowner Pub site eyed for 4-storey office building on Delta/Surrey border

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
‘Devoted’ man who died after fight with Newton neighbour mourned by family, friends