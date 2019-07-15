Lucas Darryl Bradwell, of North Vancouver, is wanted in connection with the robbery of a TD Canada Trust in Sidney on July 9. RCMP believe he is still on Vancouver Island. (Sidney North Saanich RCMP)

B.C.-wide police efforts identify Vancouver Island robbery suspect

Warrant issued for arrest of North Vancouver man for TD Bank robbery

RCMP say a North Vancouver man is wanted in connection with the robbery of a Vancouver Island bank last week.

Police have a warrant out for the arrest of Lucas Darryl Bradwell, wanted for a ‘bold midday robbery’ at the TD Canada Trust on Beacon Avenue in Sidney.

On the afternoon of July 9, a man entered the bank and produced a note demanding cash be handed over.

After receiving the money, the man left the bank and took off northbound on Fifth Street. Despite a quick response from Sidney North Saanich RCMP, the General Investigation Section (GIS) and police dog services, the suspect wasn’t located.

READ ALSO: RCMP looking for suspect in ‘bold midday’ Sidney bank robbery

READ ALSO: Police seek witnesses after man assaulted at Central Saanich bus stop

RCMP say contributions from multiple police agencies and members of the community helped them identify the suspect.

“This is another example of how offenders from outside our communities will still be held accountable for offences committed within our jurisdiction,” said Cpl. Kevin Shaw of the Sidney North Saanich GIS. “In this investigation we were grateful for the assistance provided by the Victoria, Vancouver and Abbotsford Police Departments and the Oceanside RCMP.”

RCMP believe Bradwell is still on Vancouver Island and ask the public to call 911 if they see him. Anyone with knowledge of Bradwell’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Sidney North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Crown recommends up to two-year jail term for former Bountiful leader
Next story
B.C. man dies from rabies after contact with Vancouver Island bat

Just Posted

Surrey mayor dissolves public safety committee, creates one for police transition

Locke slams the move, saying who McCallum appoints to the committee will be ‘a very large tell’

Surrey lotto winner plans to spoil his kids

Attila Kelemen won $500K in the Daily Grand draw, held on July 8

Uphill battle for Cloverdale cyclist, 64, and her daughters in Cypress Challenge charity ride

Robyn Wells has lost both of her parents and two uncles to pancreatic cancer

South Surrey mom optimistic changes ahead for recovery homes

Maggie Plett met with Min. Judy Darcy Thursday

‘Stevedore Stomp’ concert planned at Surrey farm has been cancelled

Event organizers say refunds will be given

‘Bad choices make good stories’: Margaret Trudeau brings her show to Just for Laughs

Trudeau says over the decades she has been suicidal, manic, depressed

UPDATE: Youth seen with gun at Nanaimo mall, suspect now in custody

Woodgrove Centre shut down during police incident

B.C. man dies from rabies after contact with Vancouver Island bat

Last known case of human rabies in B.C. was 16 years ago

Crown recommends up to two-year jail term for former Bountiful leader

Crown says sentence range should be 18 months to two years for Bountiful child removal case

B.C.-wide police efforts identify Vancouver Island robbery suspect

Warrant issued for arrest of North Vancouver man for TD Bank robbery

VIDEO: Wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008, says VI-Wilds

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

Garneau ‘disappointed’ in airlines’ move against new passenger bill of rights

New rules codified compensation for lost luggage, overbooked flights

Mercury tops out on top of the world: Alert in Nunavut warmer than Victoria

It’s the latest anomaly in what’s been a long, hot summer across the Arctic

Most Read