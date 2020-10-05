B.C. VOTES: Final list shows 32 candidates for the nine Surrey-area ridings

Candidate nominations for this month’s provincial elections closed Friday (Oct. 2), and the final list of candidates for each electoral district is now posted to the Elections BC website (elections.bc.ca), including those in Surrey-area ridings.

“There are 332 candidates in the provincial general election,” notes a post on the website. “308 are representing 10 registered political parties, while 24 candidates are running as independents.”

B.C.’s election date is Saturday, Oct. 24.

A total of 32 candidates are running in nine ridings in the Surrey/White Rock area.

In Surrey-Whalley, the candidates are Ryan Abbott (Communist Party of BC), Jag Bhandari (B.C. Vision), Shaukat Khan (BC Liberal Party) and Bruce Ralston (BC NDP).

In Surrey-Newton, names on the ballot will be Harry Bains (BC NDP), Paul Boparai (BC Liberal Party) and Asad Syed (BC Green Party).

There are four candidates in Surrey-Guildford, including Garry Begg (BC NDP), Dave Hans (BC Liberal Party), Sam Kofalt (Independent) and Jodi Murphy (BC Green Party).

The two candidates in Surrey-Green Timbers are Dilraj Atwal (BC Liberal Party) and Rachna Singh (BC NDP).

In Surrey-Fleetwood, the candidates are Jagrup Brar (BC NDP), Dean McGee (BC Green Party) and Garry Thind (BC Liberal Party).

The five candidates in Surrey-Cloverdale are Aisha Rehana Bali (Conservative), Marvin Hunt (BC Liberal Party), Rebecca Smith (BC Green Party), Mike Starchuk (BC NDP) and Marcella Williams (Independent).

In Surrey-Panorama, names on the ballot will be Gulzar Cheema (BC Liberal Party), Sophie Shrestha (B.C. Vision) and Jinny Sims (BC NDP).

Candidates in Surrey South are Stephanie Cadieux (BC Liberal Party), Pauline Greaves (BC NDP) and Tim Ibbotson (BC Green Party).

In Surrey-White Rock, the five candidates are Jason Bax (Libertarian), Trevor Halford (BC Liberal Party), Beverly (Pixie) Hobby (BC Green Party), Megan Knight (Independent) and Bryn Smith (BC NDP).

