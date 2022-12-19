People pass by large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver on Nov. 22, 2015. Four British Columbia universities will receive $4.3 million from a government research and innovation program to help fund projects in the fields of health, technology and natural resources. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. universities to receive $4.3 million for innovation research funding: minister

Bulk of the funding going to existing projects at the Vancouver and Okanagan UBC campuses

Four British Columbia universities will receive $4.3 million from a government research and innovation program to help fund projects in the fields of health, technology and natural resources.

Jobs Minister Brenda Bailey says the University of B.C., Simon Fraser University, University of Victoria and Vancouver Island University will receive the funding, with the bulk going to projects at the Vancouver and Okanagan UBC campuses.

She says the funds will contribute to 18 projects already underway at the universities.

Bailey says one of the health projects underway at UBC is working toward developing personalized screening to provide early-stage risk assessment of non-communicable diseases.

She says UVic is looking to find new ways to reduce traffic-related air pollution, while SFU is developing programs to employ virtual reality to improve services in remote areas of the province by cutting the need for travel.

Bailey says the government’s Knowledge Development Fund has invested more than $862 million in more than 1,600 research projects since its creation in 1998.

“From 2011 to 2020, the B.C. Knowledge Development Fund has enabled 66 new spinoff companies, 237 provisional or granted patents, which is an average of 26 patents a year, 37 licensing agreements and over 1,800 jobs,” Bailey said at a news conference.

ScienceUniversities and Colleges

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Totem pole stolen from Kwikwetlem First Nation
Next story
Tranquilizer darts used to recapture wolves in Aldergrove escape: government documents

Just Posted

Sevene Grewal help lead the Panthers to victory in the Tsumura Basketball Invitational. (Photo submitted: Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre)
Lord Tweedsmuir senior girls win regional draw at Tsumura Basketball Invitational

Bev Sundeen is giving away free meals and gifts on Facebook to those in need. (Images via Facebook screenshots)
Cloverdale woman running free ‘24 Days of Gifting’ initiative on Facebook

New caption Eagles here
Make the most of winter break with themed skates at Centennial Arena

The Delta Police Department is expanding its use of body-worn cameras in February 2023 to include front-line patrol officers as part of a six-month pilot program. (Delta Police Department photo)
Delta police to pilot body-worn cameras for some patrol officers

Pop-up banner image