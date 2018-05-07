Sexually active gay men are banned from donating blood in Canada. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

B.C. union’s petition calls for end to ban on gay men donating blood

Current rules ban men who have had sex with other men in the past year

A B.C. union continues to gather signatures for a parliamentary petition calling on the federal government to end what it calls “discriminatory” practices that bar gay men from donating blood.

Annette Toth, vice-president of MoveUp, which represents working professionals in B.C. and is Local 378 of the Canadian Office and Professional Employees Union, said the idea came up as the union was looking to get involved with blood drives this spring.

“One of our members said, ‘I really like this idea, but you do know that I can’t donate blood?” Toth said. “He explained that because he is a gay man, he can’t donate blood, even though he’s been in a monogamous relationship for 10 years.

“We were stunned. This isn’t acceptable, it’s not the 1950s anymore.”

Canadian Blood Services currently requires men and transgender women to abstain from sex with men for one year before they can donate blood. That was dropped from five years, after the agency petitioned Health Canada in 2016. It will take another two years of gathering evidence should the agency want to for another change.

The policy has long drawn fire from LGBTQ groups who argue it should target all people based on their actual sexual behaviour, rather than on certain groups’ sexual preferences.

“It’s not based in science, it’s based in fear,” Toth said, adding unprotected, promiscuous sex is the risk factor.

“If two men walked into Canadian Blood Services right now and wanted to donate blood, the straight man who has unprotected sex would be able to donate blood, but the gay man in a monogamous relationship would not.”

READ MORE: Surrey boy’s painful cancer fight inspires call for blood donors

A parliamentary petition needs 500 signatures to trigger a response by the government in the House of Commons. MoveUp’s petition had reached more than 3,600 names by Monday afternoon. It is set to close in July.

Canadian Blood Services said in a statement to Black Press Media that it is focused on moving away from a time-based policy and towards an “alternative screening approach,” which could change the rules for gay men.

“As part of our research program, we are working to gather the scientific evidence required to determine whether it is possible to reliably identify low-risk, sexually active men who have sex with men.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. setting new greenhouse gas reduction targets
Next story
Victoria venue hires Consent Captain

Just Posted

New allegations of sexual assault in connection with Surrey day spa chain

Earlier claims allege assaults by an employee during massages

Surrey man shot dead in front of his wife on their wedding day in 2011

Manbir Kajla, 30, was gunned down after fender-bender crash in Newton. A murder charge has been laid

One to hospital following blaze at South Surrey home

Upper bedroom was ‘totally consumed’ in fire at house in 14500-block of 17 Avenue

Surrey Board of Trade pulls events from Sheraton hotel

Hotel in Guildford behind picket lines since May 1

Findlay seeks Conservative nomination for 2019

Candidate in last year’s MP byelection hopes to build on local votes

Two motorcyclists injured in separate Surrey crashes

One involved a street sign, the other a City of Surrey SUV

Canadian-bred Flameaway being pointed to Plate following Derby run

The horse escaped significant injury at the rain soaked Kentucky Derby

B.C. setting new greenhouse gas reduction targets

2020 target officially scrapped, now 40% reduction sought by 2030

B.C. union’s petition calls for end to ban on gay men donating blood

Current rules ban men who have had sex with other men in the past year

Giant panda family makes its Calgary Zoo debut

The giant panda cubs were in a playful mood on Monday showing off for a crowd

Victoria venue hires Consent Captain

Consent Captain Tanille leads the charge in ‘confronting rape culture in the nightlife scene’

Assault charge laid against B.C. RCMP officer

BC Prosecution Service approved assault charge against Const. Geory Penner

Metro mayors to get new transit funding tool

B.C. giving TransLink board authority for development charges

Another human foot washes up off Vancouver Island

RCMP and B.C. Coroners Service investigating after discovery on Gabriola Island

Most Read