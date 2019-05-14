B.C. truck driver injured after pedestrian falls from overpass

A Washington State teenager died in the incident on I-5 on Sunday.

A Langley commercial truck driver was hospitalized after a pedestrian fell from an overpass onto his rig in Washington State on Sunday, May 12.

The 46-year-old driver was heading north on Highway I-5 in Lynnwood near the Alderwood Mall, hauling a refrigerated trailer.

At 3:52 a.m., an 18-year-old woman plunged from the overpass and hit the truck, according to Washington State Patrol reports.

The driver lost control and crashed onto the right shoulder of the highway, according to State Trooper Heather Axtman.

The teenager, believed to be alone at the time of the fall, was killed. She was identified as Danica Plunk, from Bothell, Washington.

The driver was injured and taken to Swedish Edmonds Medical Centre for treatment.

A 30-year-old passenger, also from Langley, who was in the truck’s sleeper cab at the time, was not injured.

“We’re not suspecting any sort of foul play,” Axtman said.

Drugs and alcohol are not thought to be a factor, but the incident remains under investigation.

The truck was totalled in the crash.

Previous story
Police investigating ‘suspicious occurrence’ in South Surrey
Next story
B.C. woman gets refund for Cuba trip, but goes anyway and now has to pay

Just Posted

‘Game of Artifacts’: Museum of Surrey puts collection to the test in social media duel

Winner of ‘Game of Artifacts’ contest to be announced May 18 at Museum of Surrey

Green Timbers forest advocates raise concerns about proposed Surrey-Langley SkyTrain route

TransLink says it plans a ‘comprehensive’ environmental screening project review

Net gain of one ice sheet in Surrey means realignment, ‘new opportunities’ and growth: report

New three-sheet arena built in North Surrey will create additional 75.25 hours of ice per week

One pull at a time, Surrey’s Marlon Hicks muscled his way to a career as armwrestling champion

The Cedar Hills-area resident hits on a business idea to teach armwrestling to others

Surrey Fire Service sees ‘dramatic’ decrease in overdose calls with 911 dispatch system

Colour-coded Clinical Response Model implemented in May of 2018

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

Over 100 people fall ill in norovirus outbreak at two Richmond hotels

VCH said they have not determined the cause of the outbreak

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash

The float planes collided Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

Most Read