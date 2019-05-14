B.C. truck driver injured after pedestrian falls from overpass

A Washington State teenager died in the incident on I-5 on Sunday.

A Langley commercial truck driver was hospitalized after a pedestrian fell from an overpass onto his rig in Washington State on Sunday, May 12.

The 46-year-old driver was heading north on Highway I-5 in Lynnwood near the Alderwood Mall, hauling a refrigerated trailer.

At 3:52 a.m., an 18-year-old woman plunged from the overpass and hit the truck, according to Washington State Patrol reports.

The driver lost control and crashed onto the right shoulder of the highway, according to State Trooper Heather Axtman.

The teenager, believed to be alone at the time of the fall, was killed. She was identified as Danica Plunk, from Bothell, Washington.

The driver was injured and taken to Swedish Edmonds Medical Centre for treatment.

A 30-year-old passenger, also from Langley, who was in the truck’s sleeper cab at the time, was not injured.

“We’re not suspecting any sort of foul play,” Axtman said.

Drugs and alcohol are not thought to be a factor, but the incident remains under investigation.

The truck was totalled in the crash.