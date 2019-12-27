B.C. to activate second speed camera in Surrey in 2020

Province activated first Surrey camera at 152nd Street and King George Boulevard

“Speed & red light camera” signs have been installed at the intersection of 152nd Street and 64th Avenue. The intersection is one of several in the province slated for upgrades to technology that will include automatic ticketing for drivers speeding through red, yellow or green lights. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The province will be activating a second speed camera in Surrey in 2020.

B.C. now has 15 intersection speed cameras set up, with one operational at 152nd Street and King George Boulevard since July, to produce speeding tickets as well as red-light violations.

If a vehicle is caught speeding through a green, yellow or red light, the registered owner of the vehicle would be ticketed.

Another 20 cameras at high-crash locations are to be activated for speeding by the spring of 2020.

An additional five locations, with one in Surrey, are scheduled to go live for speed enforcement on Jan. 6, the public safety ministry confirmed to Black Press Media.

The newest Surrey speed camera will be at 96th Avenue at 132nd Street.

The other four locations will be in Vancouver.

There are a total of 140 Intersection Safety Cameras (ISC) operating around B.C., most still set to operate for red light violations only. They issued 23,883 tickets in the same three-month period.

Thirty-five were initially chosen for the speed cameras because they were identified as having “the greatest potential for further safety gains through automated speed enforcement.”

The ministry has released its first statistics on the speed cameras that were activated initially. It shows that from July to September, five cameras issued 2,370 tickets for speeding, with the highest speed recorded being 174 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. More data are to be posted in early 2020.

The program started last summer, mostly in Metro Vancouver, but cameras activated for 24-hour speed enforcement are now up and running in Vernon, Kelowna, Kamloops, Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Mission, Surrey, Pitt Meadows, Victoria, Duncan, Courtenay and Nanaimo.

In May, the provincial government announced that 35 safety intersection cameras would be “tweaked to slow the worst leadfoots.”

The eight Surrey/North Delta intersections are:

• 128th Street at 88th Avenue

• 152nd Street at 96th Avenue

• 152nd Street at King George Boulevard

• 64th Avenue at 152nd Street

• 96th Avenue at 132nd Street

• King George Boulevard at 104th Avenue

• King George Boulevard at 80th Avenue

• Nordel Way at 84th Avenue