B.C. shatters COVID-19 records with 817 weekend cases; masks now expected indoors

Three people have died over the past three reporting periods

B.C. has shattered yet another COVID-19 record as the province recorded 817 new cases over the weekend.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there were 317 new cases from Friday to Saturday, 293 from Saturday to Sunday and 207 from Sunday to Monday. There have been more than 28,000 tests carried out from Friday to Sunday, although results lag from the day of testing and cases this weekend are not necessarily representative of this weekend’s tests. A total of 792,224 test have been carried out in B.C. since the pandemic began.

There have also been three deaths, all long-term care residents in the Vancouver Coastal Health area, bringing the total death toll to 259. There are currently 2,325 active cases in B.C., and 5,077 people are self-isolating. There are 77 people in hospital with the virus, 26 of whom are in ICU. A total of 13,371 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C. since the pandemic began.

The province also recorded four new health care outbreaks. There are currently 21 active health care outbreaks, 19 in long-term care and two in acute care.

Henry said that social gatherings continue to directly lead to COVID-19 cases, including Thanksgiving.

“These are all important celebrations, but we are in the middle of a pandemic,” Henry said.

“This has been the case in every part of the province.”

Henry did issue a new order limiting gatherings in private homes to a household and their “safe six,” only.

Henry also said there was now an “expectation,” but not an order, that people wear masks in businesses, workplaces and indoor public spaces, especially in high-traffic areas.

“We will all be wearing masks in public spaces,” Henry said of her expectation. “All of us need to pay attention to this. Evidence is showing us we can’t always keep a safe distance and masks can be an extra layers of protection.”

Some people, due to medical issues, will be unable to wear masks, she noted, but added that it’s an expectation for all others in places like grocery stores, malls, officers and on transit.

There have also now been two schools closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The closure of a Francophone school in Kelowna was reported Sunday, and the other, in Fraser Health, was reported by Henry Monday. The school was not named.

