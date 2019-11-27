B.C. sees greatest drop in gang homicides across Canada: report

Data released Wednesday by Statistics Canada shows a drop in gang-related homicides across the country, with the biggest decrease coming in B.C.

National gang-related homicides dropped in 2018 for the first time in four years, dropping by 15 deaths from 2017. In B.C., gang homicides dipped by 12 to 33 deaths from 2017 to 2018, the biggest drop in the country. The other big drops included eight fewer deaths in Alberta, six fewer in Manitoba, and a drop of two in the Yukon. That drop was balanced out by spikes in gang-related homicides in Quebec, and slight increase in Ontario.

The decrease in gang deaths in B.C. was largely seen in Kelowna, which dropped from three to zero between 2017 and 2018, and Abbotsford-Mission, which fell to four from six.

Victoria saw zero gang deaths in 2018, compared to one the year prior, while Greater Vancouver’s count stayed steady at 20 per year. Only cities with a population of more than 1,00,000 were included in the report.

