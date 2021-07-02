Helicopter carries water bucket in B.C. Wildfire Service response. (Phil McLachlan/Penticton Western News)

Helicopter carries water bucket in B.C. Wildfire Service response. (Phil McLachlan/Penticton Western News)

B.C. saw 70 new wildfires Thursday, more starts expected today

More lightning expected across dry B.C. Interior, Okanagan

B.C. Wildfire crews confirmed 70 new fires in the wake of lightning storms across the B.C. Interior on Canada Day, with a similar number of new starts expected with continued high temperatures and lightning.

None of the new fires has grown larger than 100 hectares, but a similar number of starts is expected to be identified Friday, Emergency Management B.C. officials told reporters in an update July 2. There were 12,000 lightning strikes recorded Thursday, after a week of record high temperatures left forest areas in dry conditions, and more lightning storms are being tracked.

The new starts bring the number of active fires in B.C. to 136, “really focused within the Southeast, Interior, Cariboo and up into the Prince George area, so a significant spread of wildfires across the province,” Chapman said.

