Fireworks ended the night at Halloween Fest 2019. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

B.C.’s top doctor encourages Halloween costumes to include masks

Dr. Bonnie Henry will soon be releasing guidelines on how to safely trick-or-treat this Halloween

B.C.’s top doctor says she has been receiving plenty of questions from spooky-season enthusiasts who are eager to know the dos and do-nots of trick-or-treating during the upcoming Halloween.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a news conference Monday (Sept. 28) that a guide to safely celebrate Oct. 31 is in the works.

She said people should expect to be in small groups and have pre-packaged candies ready for children, so they can trick-or-treat one at a time.

“One of the nice things, of course, with Halloween is that mask-wearing is often part of it,” said Henry, adding that masks are encouraged.

With Halloween falling on a Saturday this year, there will also be guidelines for those who wish to host a party. Henry encouraged people to stay outside and in small groups. In recent weeks, health officials have been urging British Columbians to “stick to six” people in their pandemic bubbles.

“Things that we’re looking at are we cannot have those big parties where lots of people are getting together,” said Henry. “Whether it’s young people partying in costumes or it’s trick-or-treating.”

B.C. has reported 267 new cases within the last three days, bringing a total of 8,908 cases in the province to date. There are 1,302 active cases, 69 individuals are hospitalized, 22 of whom are in ICU. There have been three new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 233 deaths in B.C.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusHalloween

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Survey finds doctors worry supplies of flu vaccine, PPE will lag demand
Next story
Racist, homophobic graffiti prominent in downtown Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Reincarnation, baby! Surrey singer and husband celebrate ‘miracle’ pregnancy

‘I (said) to Adam, ‘I really think this is your brother reincarnated,’ Elise Estrada says

‘It’s like she has vanished’: Family renews public plea as daughter missing three years

Kristina Ward was last seen in 2017

UPDATE: Man missing in Clayton Heights found safe

Family and police were concerned for his wellbeing

400 Westland Insurance employees, Save-On-Foods coming to Surrey’s King George Hub

Media event planned Tuesday, Sept. 29

South Surrey’s Rialto Theatre shutters after 200% rent increase imposed

Owner says he’s devastated by the closure of the 26-year-old business

B.C.’s top doctor encourages Halloween costumes to include masks

Dr. Bonnie Henry will soon be releasing guidelines on how to safely trick-or-treat this Halloween

Racist, homophobic graffiti prominent in downtown Maple Ridge

City councillors up late removing hateful message

Survey finds doctors worry supplies of flu vaccine, PPE will lag demand

Canadian health officials have said additional flu vaccines have been ordered to meet expected demand

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Search suspended for Indigenous elder last seen mushroom picking in northwest B.C.

Mushroom picker Thomas (Tommy) Dennis has been missing since Sept. 16

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Ahead of likely second wave, 60% of Canadians relaxing COVID-19 measures

Proportion of Canadians following safety measures has dropped by 3 per cent in the past two weeks

Canada’s population tops 38 million, even as COVID-19 pandemic slows growth

Immigration, the top population driver, decreased due to the pandemic

Lightning strike: Tampa Bay blanks Dallas 2-0 to win Stanley Cup

Hedman wins Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP

Most Read