Cans of soda pop are shown at a store in Montreal, Wednesday, December 13, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

B.C.’s soda drink tax will help kids lose weight, improve health, says doctor

Dr. Tom Warshawski says studies show sugary drinks contribute to obesity

The chairman of the Childhood Obesity Foundation says a new tax on sugary soda will improve the health of British Columbia’s children.

Dr. Tom Warshawski says studies show sugary drinks contribute to obesity, a leading cause of Type 2 diabetes, and health outcomes have improved in jurisdictions where sugar taxes are levied.

He says he’s been lobbying the B.C. government for the last five years to tax sugary soda drinks to improve children’s health.

Finance Minister Carole James announced in her budget yesterday that the seven per cent provincial sales tax will now be added to soda drinks that have sugar.

WATCH: 7 things you need to know about the 2020 B.C. budget

The minister said the all-party finance committee’s previous recommendations in support of a sugar tax on drinks contributed to her government’s decision to include the tax in the budget.

The tax goes into effect on July 1 and it is forecast to generate $27 million in revenues in 2020-2021.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Budget 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Via Rail lays off 1,000 employees temporarily as anti-pipeline blockades drag on

Just Posted

Serious police incident at White Rock’s Five Corners

RCMP say one person taken to hospital, and officers are looking for a suspect

Former Cloverdale church elder pleads guilty to sexual assault

Brian Batke, 73, entered guilty plea Feb. 14

Free pads, tampons now available in Surrey school washrooms

Menstrual products previously given out to students upon request

Suspect in Surrey forcible confinement arrested in Toronto

Constable Richard Wright, of the Surrey RCMP, said William Daniels-Sey was arrested on Feb. 16

Surrey student selected as Loran Award recipient

Award is valued at $100K over four years of undergraduate studies

Pipeline dispute: Tories put no-confidence motion on House of Commons agenda

Conservatives say they have no confidence in the Trudeau government to end the rail blockades

B.C.’s soda drink tax will help kids lose weight, improve health, says doctor

Dr. Tom Warshawski says studies show sugary drinks contribute to obesity

A&W employees in Ladysmith get all-inclusive vacation for 10 years of service

Kelly Frenchy, Katherine Aleck, and Muriel Jack are headed on all-expenses-paid vacations

B.C. mom’s complaint about ‘R word’ in children’s ministry email sparks review

In 2020, the ‘R’ word shouldn’t be used, Sue Robins says

B.C., federal ministers plead for meeting Wet’suwet’en dissidents

Scott Fraser, Carolyn Bennett says they can be in Smithers Thursday

UPDATE: TransLink gets injunction ahead of pipeline, Indigenous rights protest

The protest rally is in opposition to the Coastal GasLink and Trans Mountain pipeline projects

Province shows no interest in proposed highway between Alberta and B.C.

Province says it will instead focus on expanding the Kicking Horse Canyon to four lanes

Mysterious bang booms over Sumas Mountain once again

Police unsure of source, quarry companies say, ‘not us’

First case of COVID-19 in B.C. has fully recovered, health officer says

Three other cases are symptom-free and expected to test negative soon

Most Read