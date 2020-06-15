FILE – A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, June, 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C.’s real estate market shows ‘encouraging signs of recovery’ in May: association

Real estate listings, sales still down in B.C. as COVID recovery begins

The province’s real estate market showed “encouraging signs of recovery” in May, analysts said, even as it remained down year over year.

In a Monday (June 15) release, the B.C. Real Estate Association said a total of 4,518 residential unit sales were recorded in May, up from 3,284 in April. The average residential price dipped by just under $9,000 to $728,898 from April to May, while total sales dollar volume rose from $2.4 billion to $3.3 billion.

When looking at year-to-year figures, May 2020 residential unit sales were down 45.2 per cent from the year prior, while total sales dollar volume was down 43.5 per cent. The average residential price was up 3.2 per cent from 2019 to $728,898.

“There were encouraging signs of recovery in May,” said chief economist Brendon Ogmundson. “While activity is still far below normal, both sales and listings are up significantly from April’s lows.”

The association said new listings did start to “normalize” in the first week of May, but active listings are still down nearly 24 per cent.

Year-to-date, residential unit sales were down 14.2 per cent compared to 2019, while the average price was up 9.6 per cent to $753,155.

MLS homesales, month-over-month. (BCREA)

READ MORE: Home prices won’t recover from COVID for at least 2 years, CMHC says

READ MORE: B.C. Real Estate Association calls for stop to open houses during pandemic

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusReal estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Search for missing plane is familiar territory for one B.C. man
Next story
Racist comments hurled at two women in Vancouver Island restaurant

Just Posted

A Walk Through Time

A tour of Cloverdale’s historic heart

Canada-U.S. couple embrace only option to meet – Peace Arch Park, now dubbed ‘Passion Park’

Despite exemption, travel restrictions still make international travel not possible for some couples

Chamber townhall panelists share experiences, insights around racism

South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce forum leaves officials ‘at a loss for words’

White Rock senior’s residence hosts in-house ‘farmers market’

Event modeled after earlier event at West Vancouver PARC location

White Rock re-opens lacrosse box, sports fields as part of ‘phased-in’ plan

Since mid-May, the city has been opening outdoor facilities as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

Racist comments hurled at two women in Vancouver Island restaurant

Police called in, man arrested

Policing costs for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s B.C. stay topped $50K: taxpayers group

RCMP covered security costs for the couple while they were acting Royals

B.C.’s real estate market shows ‘encouraging signs of recovery’ in May: association

Real estate listings, sales still down in B.C. as COVID recovery begins

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Petition launched urging Abbotsford Police officers to use body cameras

Online petition has collected 300 signatures, APD said earlier this month they shelved camera plans

B.C. continues expansion of Foundry youth mental health network

Eight new centres to help deal with COVID-19 isolation

New association launches to give voice to B.C. First Nation development corporations

First Nation Business Development Association is comprised of nearly 50 members

Homebuilders Association Vancouver to livestream excellence awards on June 19

Viewers will have a chance to win a $1,500 design consultations

Most Read